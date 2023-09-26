LFW SS24: Color, Fabric and Print

London calling! LFW SS24 ran from September 15 to September 19, 2023. As reported by FashionUnited , although London is well known to be a great place to find emerging talent, it is also a very expensive city to live and work in. Rising star Dilario Findikoglu canceled her show citing insufficient funds and the loss of Christopher Kane’s show, ( he entered administration earlier this year,) from the calendar was deeply felt. On the other hand, over 50 designers showed during the week delivering some strong trends.

Blue sky thinking

Pantone, the global authority on color predicted a shade of blue they called ‘Horizon Blue,’ “an atmospheric blue hue denoting where the sea meets the sky”. This certainly played out at LFW with one or two shades of pale blue shown on several runways.

Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu ss24/ look 22 Credits: Bora Aksu ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 22: a broderie anglaise mid-length dress with broad straps in periwinkle blue over a long satin slip in the same color, a sheer top and a satin belt with crystal embellishment. A crochet cap and white boots completed the look.

JW Anderson

JW Anderson ss24/ look 13 Credits: JW Anderson ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: a blue Grecian style stretch jersey dress with exposed stomach. Accessories included a tan handheld bag and crochet clogs.

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams ss24/ look 8 Credits: Ashley Williams ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a short pale blue tank dress with a flounce and a black placed print over shredded dark red jeans and yellow and red knee socks.

Fashion East, Standing Ground: designer: Michael Stewart

Fashion East ss24/ look 29 Credits: Fashion East ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a long pale blue dress in a stretch jersey with a draped overskirt and fringed embellishment.

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead ss24/ look 8 Credits: Emilia Wickstead ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a pale blue dress with cutout front and sides in a semi-sheer fabric with a matching coat. Accessories included a white necklace and earrings in organic shapes and lime green strappy sandals.

A stitch in time

British fashion schools are renowned for producing graduates skilled in working with knit and crochet materials. As we saw in NYC this season, many designers used this media to create showstopping looks.

Di Petsa: designer Dimitra Petsa

Di Petsa ss24/ look 2 Credits: Di Petsa ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a long low-cut dress with a high/low hem in several white and gold knit weights and styles. Accessories included simple gold jewelry and nude sandals.

Huishan Zhang

Huishan Zhang ss24/ look 8 Credits: Huishan Zhang ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a sweater with a geometric design, a deep vee front and a cold shoulder, in a black and white silk knit and matching pants. The look was accessorized with large hoop earrings and black boots.

JW Anderson

JW Anderson ss24/ look 6 Credits: JW Anderson ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a bright blue fit and flare short dress with pockets, in a basket weave crochet style and beige crochet shoes.

Holzweiler: creative director Maria Skappel Holzweiler

Holzweiler ss24/ look 28 Credits: Holzweiler ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 28: a white cotton crochet bikini under black diamond shaped crochet pants and a black silk coverall with a gold body chain and earrings.

Supriya Lele

Supriya Lele ss24/ look 4 Credits: Supriya Lele ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: a short white crochet dress with long sleeves and a deep-vee front over gold underwear, accessorized by translucent rubber booties.

Fringe benefits

Extra-long fringe was perhaps the most predominant embellishment from London designers.

Elena Reva

Elena Reva ss24/ look 19 Credits: Image: Courtesy, Elena Reva ss24

Look 19: a three piece white suit with a short boxy jacket, wrap front mini skirt and pants over a black top with super long fringe. White flat toed shoes completed the look.

Burberry: designer Daniel Lee

Burberry ss24/ look 39 Credits: Burberry ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 39: a pink and blue heathered knit turtle-neck short dress with extra-long fringe.

Feben

Feben ss24/ look 15 Credits: Feben ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: a yellow beaded dress with extra-long fringe from the hips to the floor over nude underwear.

Huishan Zhang

Huishan Zhang ss24/ look 5 Credits: Huishan Zhang ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a grey slub silk pant suit; a two-button jacket and matching pants with extra-long black fringe hanging from the cuffs and waist.

Mark Fast

Mark Fast ss24/ look 49 Credits: Mark Fast ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 49: a bright orange sleeveless fishnet knitted dress with a fringed overlay and long white boots.

Seeing clearly

16 Arlington: designer Marco Capaldo

16 Arlington ss24/ look 4 Credits: Image: Courtesy, 16 Arlington ss24

Several designers showed transparent and revealing looks making liberal use of chiffon, tulle and other sheer fabrics.

Look 4: a sleeveless dress, covered in paillettes, made from translucent latex was shown over black underwear and a silver ballet slipper.

David Koma

David Koma ss24/ look 11 Credits: David Koma ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 11: a neon green turtle-necked tulle dress with a black rose insignia and a high/low hem over black underwear and thigh high black boots with a silver toe cap.

Ivan Frolov

Frolov ss24/ look 5 Credits: Frolov ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a nude sequined corset under white tulle sashes and a long red asymmetric tulle skirt, a large black and silver earring and silver sandals, accessorized the look.

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem ss24/ look 39 Credits: Erdem ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 39: a cream-colored chiffon dress with an elaborately embroidered bodice and layered skirt, accessorized with mis-matched earrings and silver slippers with a fan embellishment.

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha ss24/ look 49 Credits: Simone Rocha ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 49: a long sleeveless fit and flare sheer dress stuff with long-stem pink roses. Accessories included silver earrings and shoes with nude ribbons.

Fit to print

London designers have long been credited with creating innovative prints. This season is no exception with a series of eye-catching all-over designs.

Burberry: designer Daniel Lee

Burberry ss24/ look 31 Credits: Burberry ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a long-sleeved round necked dress with asymmetric zippers and hemline in a print featuring large blue strawberries, accessorized with white loafers.

Paul Costelloe

Paul Costelloe ss24/ look 17 Credits: Paul Costelloe ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 17: a white/brown and tan fit and flare halter-neck dress with deep vee front in an intricate scarf-print that included bicycles and cars. Accessories included espadrilles and silver cuffs.

Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn ss24/ look 10 Credits: Richard Quinn ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a long sheath dress with ¾ sleeves in a black and white flat floral design, accessorized with white opera gloves and pointed toed footwear.

Susan Fang

Susan Fang ss24/ look 32 Credits: Susan Fang ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 32: a high neck short sleeved smocked blouse and a matching ruffled skirt in a shadow poppy print. Accessories included white socks trimmed with black lace and white sandals with pink floral embellishment.

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead ss24/ look 20 Credits: Emilia Wickstead ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a sleeveless long sheath dress in an oversized black and white floral print, accessorized with red satin shoes.