LFW SS26 colour trends: From chartreuse green to chocolate brown and more …

Spanning September 11 to 16, 2025, London Fashion Week SS26 highlighted a diverse colour palette, juxtaposing luminous brights and soft pastels against powerful hues of chartreuse and dark chocolate. Here are the highlights.

Pale Blue

Following on from New York, London designers also invested in pale blue for a variety of styles from tailored to relaxed and athletic looks.

Ashley Williams SS26

Credits: Ashley Williams SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a pale blue short sleeved round neck dress in a crinkled fabric with a natural-coloured belt and sandals and tan ribbed hose.

Paul Costelloe SS26

Credits: Paul Costelloe ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 40: a round necked pale blue brocade cape with a floral print. Details included two large buttons and a rounded hem

Talia Byre: designer, SS26

Credits: Talia Byre SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 12: a pale blue zip front jacket with a white stencil print. Details included a hood with a bill and zipped pockets. A matching pleated floor-length skirt was shown.

Chocolate Brown

This season in London, ‘latte dressing’ remained a stylish alternative to black. While designers explored a range of brown tones, it was a rich chocolate shade that stood out.

Burberry SS26: designer, Daniel Lee

Credits: Burberry SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 10: a short chocolate brown leather coat. Details included white stitching, north-south flap pockets, wide lapels and fringes at the wrists. Accessories included an emerald silk scarf with a geometric print and tassels, a neutral-coloured suede bag with fringe and green and pink open-toed sandals.

Marques’Almeida SS26

Credits: Marques’Almeida SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 39: a chocolate brown taffeta mini dress with oversized puff sleeves and a black stenciled floral print. The look was accessorized with black open-toed sandals.

Ahluwalia SS26

Credits: Ahluwalia SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a chocolate brown mid-length trench coat with one button, wide lapels and a natural-coloured sash/belt. Lighter brown knee boots finished the look.

Mustard Yellow

London designers showed a variety of garments in a sophisticated shade of mustard yellow.

Bora Aksu SS26

Credits: Bora Aksu SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 20: a mustard yellow georgette gown with balloon sleeves, lace inserts, ruffled swags, ribbons and a matching bonnet. Gold T-bar shoes and white lace hose finished the look.

Toga: designer, Yasuko Furuta

Credits: Toga SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 8: a yellow cotton blouse with a daisy print and ‘origami’ folded sleeves and a mustard-colored skirt with an asymmetric hem and a train. Accessories included a black shoulder bag, belt and sandals with a clear vinyl upper.

Tove: designer, Camille Perry and Holly Wright

Credits: Tove SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a mustard yellow floor-length dress with a round neck and cape sleeves rendered in pleated silk chiffon was shown with orange leather slippers.

Pale Pink

With all of the romantic and vintage-inspired looks on display, it stood to reason that designers would use a pretty pale pink.

Yuhan Wang SS26

Credits: Yuhan Wang SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 2: a pale pink multi-ruffled lace top over pink underwear with a white lace trim, white lace shorts and matching over-the-knee stockings. Pale pink sling-backs finished the look.

Richard Quinn SS26

Credits: Richard Quinn SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 38: a pale pink drop-waist evening gown with a tweed and gold thread bodice embellished with an oversized white camellia and black bow and a multi-layered floor-length tulle skirt.

Erdem SS26

Credits: Erdem SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 38: a pale pink satin coat with an embroidered net overlay, coral-coloured inlay and sash belt and fuchsia pink slippers with big bows.

Chartreuse

Chartreuse was a strong choice that London designers mostly used for either evening wear or tailored separates.

Emilia Wickstead SS26

Credits: Emilia Wickstead SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 28: a silk chiffon dress in chartreuse with a pleated bodice and full layered skirt was shown with black Oxford shoes.

Rory William Docherty SS26

Credits: Rory William Docherty SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 21: a one-shouldered draped satin dress with a tulip skirt in a chartreuse splash print on a white background with matching footless tights and vinyl sandals.

Simone Rocha SS26

Credits: Simone Rocha SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 38: a chartreuse strapless sateen ballgown with panniers, black opera length gloves and nude-coloured clogs with diamante embellishment