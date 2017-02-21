LFW: The Winners of the International Fashion Showcase 2017

London - As the British Fashion Council (BFC) continues to urge the fashion world to stand united during these turbulent and uncertain times, the importance of the annual International Fashion Showcase, a festival celebrating emerging designers from around the world during London Fashion Week in thrown into sharp relief.

On Sunday the BFC, together with the British Fashion Council and Mercedes-Benz announced the three main winners of the International Fashion Showcase during an award ceremony at Somerset House. The first award for the International Fashion Showcase Designer Award was awarded to Younchan Chung from the-sirius for his impressive designs in the Korean installation by Sarah Mower MBE. "I am so honored to be a part of IFS 2017, and really appreciate the opportunity to spread the word of the-sirius thanks to the British Council, BFC and Mercedes-Benz," said Chung from the-sirius on winning the award. "I am really happy to win this prize as I only started the-sirius in Seoul Fashion Week last year, but I have dreamed of being a part of the global fashion industry."

The IFS 2017 names three winners during London Fashion Week AW17

The International Fashion Showcase Country Award was awarded to to India, for its exhibition 'The Indian Pastoralists', with special mentions going out to Chile and the Czech Republic as well. The Indian exhibition includes designs from emerging talents Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, Kaleekal, Ka-Sha by Karishma Shahani Khan, P.E.L.L.A. and Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey; and sees Wasim Khan act as exhibition designer and Gautam Vazirani as curator.

Lastly, the International Fashion Showcase Curation Award was given to Wojciech Dziedzic and Agnieszka Jacobson–Cielecka from Poland for their work in creating the exhibition 'Waste Not', with special mentions going ti Julie HJ Lee from Korea and Roxanne Chen from Taiwan. The winners were selected from a group of 26 participating countries by a panel of industry experts, chaired by Sarah Mower MBE and BFC Ambassador for Emerging Talents. “The incredible creative response from all the countries and designers who have taken part in International Fashion Showcase 2017 edition has taken this annual competition to the next level of importance," said Mower on the winners of IFS 2017.

"The theme of Local/Global has resonated in profound reflections on the environment, identity and the strands which bind people together through generations. Quite apart from the imagination and quality of design and the curation, the conversations exchanged between the exhibitors and visitors have been extraordinarily enlightening - human experiences which have actively promoted understanding, mutual respect and delight in creativity. It is impossible not to walk away from this exhibition without feeling that the hope, resourcefulness and intelligence of the world's young people is capable of pulling the world through the dark and divisive times which face us now."

Over 80 designers and curators from 26 countries, including India, Austria and Guatemala, were commissioned to explore the influence of place on fashion and design for an exhibition held at the West Wing Galleries in Somerset house named Local/Global. Open from February 17 to 21 to the public for free, the IFS 2017 exhibition covers five continents, arranged by country across 14 rooms, of which 13 represent a country. The last room consists of a group installation, Next in Line, curated by Shonagh Marshall which features designers from nine further nations.