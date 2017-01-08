LFWM: Christopher Shannon AW17

The shredded flags worn over models faces at Christopher Shannon's AW17 presentation were enough of a hint at anger. Brexit and global political instability is the current zeitgeist, which Shannon so well interprets in his collections.

Streetwear and shredded denim prevailed, the latter an update from his last collection, which was an extravaganza of denim deconstruction.

Shannon presents us with wearable sportswear, patch work jackets that were boxy, tracksuits with popper closures, neon hoodies and combat trousers. Oh, and leggings. Presumably the uniform of couriers, a source of inspiration for Shannon, being surrounded daily by builders and couriers, all speaking different languages, wearing their work gear. The cycle tops, builder's overalls and drop shouldered jackets summed this up nicely.

Sweats and hoodies had utilitarian logos or tongue-in-cheek nods to Boss (re-labeled as Loss) and Timberland (interpreted as Tumbleweed). However angry Shannon may be, he still has a sense of humour.

Photo credit: Christopher Shannon, London Fashion Week Mens website