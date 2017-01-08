LFWM: Craig Green AW17

Craig Green, the recent recipient of British Menswear Designer of the Year at the recent British Fashion Awards, is a master of workwear. For autumn winter 2017 he look deep, plunging to the depths of submariners, a reference to the sea and the unknown.

There was something starkly beautiful about the mono-coloured outfits laden with utilitarian and marine detailing, like sou-wester hats, padded garments that referenced diving gear, or embroidered carpets, perhaps found from fabrics that washed up ashore, with man starting over.

“There’s something very sci-fi about sea explorations and I feel like everything sci-fi is based around something to do with the sea,” Green told Dazed and Confused. “I was reading about people that have phobias of the sea and how they’re directly linked to people that have anxiety about not knowing things and fear of the unknown,” he added.

Green updated his military influences, often seen in trailing ties, with drawstrings and belted sailing knots. Sailor smocks came with hoods and a wide trouser silhouette. Burdened as the mariner may be, it never felt ostensibly heavy.

Photo credit: Craig Green AW17, source: London Fashion Week Mens website