LFWM: Wales Bonner AW17

In one of the most diverse shows of London Fashion Week Mens, Grace Wales Bonner offered a lean and loose silhouette, exploring notions of luxury via African and European influences, race and identity.

You could have easily walked through the streets of East London, to soak up such richness in colour, contrast and texture, with the exception perhaps of the exquisite fabrics shown on Wales Bonner's runway.

Wales Bonner's star has been in ascendancy since her Fashion East installation in 2015. She graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2014, won Emerging British Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards in 2015 and last year took home the LVMH Young Designer Prize.

The clothes, in the end, were what mattered, and on show were wearable, lightly deconstructed sportswear and suiting with squared off ties, worn with crumpled shirts. There was plenty of saleable jersey that came in zip-up jackets and fitted tops with elongated sleeves - enough for retailers to buy into. Strong outerwear, such as a fluid trench, slim duffle coat and leather aviator with contrast collar were also winners.

Wales Bonner deserves to be on stockist's radar, if only for her unique and emotional propositions.

Photo credit: Wales Bonner AW17, Source: Twitter @deuxhommes