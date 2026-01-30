Lidewij Edelkoort: How food shapes colour and fashion for SS27

“Doing this work is becoming more and more difficult, almost every day,” Lidewij Edelkoort starts on stage during her SS27 trend seminar at Modefabriek, referring to the impact of global uncertainty. “But we keep trying to make sense of things, of the world and our profession. We need to continue. Nothing is lost yet. I absolutely still believe there is hope.”

From there, Edelkoort introduces a surprisingly wholesome starting point for her forecast: “I hope you love food.”

This article explores Edelkoort’s key colour directions for SS27, followed by fashion trends shaping the season.

‘The Cookbook of Colour’ for SS27 includes cheese yellow, black, dark pastels such as old rose and grey

The culture of cheese

Light, greyish yellow neutrals derived from cheese stand out as a new and refined colour direction. The palette works naturally with white and also combines well with blue (think blue-veined cheese) or with grey. The latter, Edelkoort states, is “very unusual, very sophisticated,”, aligning with the ongoing minimalist Olsen twins–inspired influence in fashion . “Today, all the cool fashion brands seem to have an O in their name, like The Row, where in the past, it was the A,” Edelkoort notes here.

Light yellow at By Malene Birger FW26, combined with white at Celine (SS26) and paired with grey at Stella McCartney OFF26 - Pre-Fall Women. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight (The blue cheese photo is from Pexels)

The Craft of Black

Inspirations range from smoked garlic and roasted vegetables, aligning with a broader fascination for craft, mysticism and witchcraft. Black appears in multiple expressions in fashion, shaped by material choices such as transparent fabrics and black lace.

The waist becomes a focal point, often tightly wrapped or belted. The double belt makes a comeback as an accessory, recalling Edelkoort’s memory of a multi-wrap belt that became a bestseller during her time working in retail at department store De Bijenkorf ‘a very long time ago’.

Black at Jacquemus SS26, Ready to Wear, Elie Saab Off Seasons 2026 Pre-Fall Women, Krésha Bajaj SS26 - Haute Couture, Domenico Orefice SS26 - Ready to Wear, & Matières Fécales SS26, Ready to Wear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Curiosity of Dress

Very opulent, appetising, over the top dark pastels such as old rose, which gain unexpected richness. “Used in beauty on beauty and beauty”, a kind of old romance seen in abundant styling. Dirty pastels make a good combination paired with chocolate tones.

Taste of Origins

Drawing inspiration from ingredients found in Colombian and Mexican cuisine, a family of softly coloured yet neutral hues appears in yellow, orange and purple tones reminiscent of coloured corn and sweet potatoes. These colours can be mixed freely and combine harmoniously.

Dark pastels like Old Rose and Taste of Origins in pictures: Antonio Marras SS26 Ready to Wear, Chanel SS26 Ready to Wear and Rowen Rose FW26 Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight (The sweet patatoes photo is from Pexels)

The Sandwich Sensation

Edelkoort also introduced a colour concept she referred to as ‘the sandwich sensation,’ visualised through a towering sandwich made of multiple layers of bread and toppings. Built on the idea of using ‘the rest of the rest (materials, ed.)’, the concept translates into fashion through multicoloured layering, crochet and textile constructions. She illustrated the concept with an archival Viktor & Rolf look, calling it “a completely random form of étage”.

Cavia SS25 - Ready to Wear & Daniela Gregis Fall Winter 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Consumption of Grey

Grey expands into a broad spectrum for SS27, from almost-black shades to mauve-tinged tones inspired by ceramics, metals (‘the new metal might be tin’) and dyed textiles. The color works naturally with beige. Another beautiful combination is grey paired with muted blue and softened brown in a single look.

According to Edelkoort, the renewed relevance of grey is closely tied to the need to bring layering back into fashion. “Now everything in a store is flat,” she notes, referring to garments at the same eye level/has the same horizon when you take a closer look in store. “There is nothing more boring, obviously, than having clothes the same length on top of each other, because you can’t play.” Fashion no longer moves.

For SS27 - or starting right now, Edelkoort urges her audience to reintroduce ‘the layering process’. “Differences in length also create a more complete message in how people dress.”

Grey / Layering at Giuseppe Di Morabito Pre-Fall Women Off Season 2026, Domenico Orefice FW26 Menswear, Wasimi FW26 Menswear (2x). Grey and beige combined at Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear & Christian Dior Ready to Wear SS2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Additional SS27 trend colors: Milk - more panna cotta rather than stark white cow milk - symbolises purity, simplicity and understated beauty. At the same time, the shade carries a new sense of sensuality, influenced by a scene of the movie Babygirl. Milk at Jacquemus SS26 Ready to Wear, Kallmeyer Off Season 2026 & Rxquette SS26 - Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight Citrus appears as a statement colour - in one image shown to the audience, a striking lemon-yellow pair of trousers worn by a bare chested dark-skinned model. The colour extends into a broader palette ranging from pure lemon yellow to yellow-green and orange-inflected tones. Citrus at Balenciaga FW25 Haute Couture, Victoria Beckham Off Season 2026 Pre-Fall, MM6 Maison Margiela SS26, Prada FW26, Pronounce FW26 & Stella McCartney Pre-Fall Women Off Season 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight Purple spans from aubergine and earthy violets to ink-like tones and pairs particularly well with green. Edible indigo on one of Edelkoorts photos introduces an unexpected blue note. Green draws directly from the visual richness of vegetables, with butterhead lettuce and leek taking leading roles.

Next up: Edelkoort’s fashion directions for SS27 from The Food of Fashion

Fibrous Fashion

In the trend ‘Fibrous Fashion’, layering (here it is again, ed.) is the primary design language. Textile is treated as a spatial medium, built up through wrapping, gathering, smocking, pleating and embroidery. A linen Jacquemus sleeve with wrapping around the wrist and a mushroom underside on the screen among others illustrate this tactile approach.

“A lot of room brought together,” as Edelkoort describes it, where volume is not added but compressed into smaller, controlled proportions, resulting in what she calls “a form of semi-controlled opulence”.

Fibres Fashion at Bottega Veneta SS26, Chloe SS26, Louis Vuitton FW26 Menswear (2x), Jacquemus SS26 & Christian Dior Ready to Wear SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Frugal Fashion

This movement began around a year and a half ago and marks a clear shift away from streetwear. In its place emerges cultural workwear and a more functional and above all more formal way of dressing. Edelkoort: “Still infused with fantasy, humour, very cool, amazing colours and layering.”

Photos to illustrate new cool formal streetwear with humor: Amiri Spring Summer 2026, Menswear, Antonio Marras SS26 Ready to Wear & Drôle De Monsieur Fall Winter 2026, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Food containers emerge as a new point of reference for outerwear design. Lunch boxes, - also a reflection of our economic times, carrying one's own sustenance, Edelkoort points out - inspire utilitarian shapes, materials and details, resulting in silhouettes such as waxed leather coats with an ‘urban picnic’ feel. Dyed fabrics and bold finishes add a graphic touch.

Frenetic Fashion

Frenetic Fashion explores erratic, restless shapes inspired by peppers and paprikas, resulting in “garments that seem to have a life of their own”. Forms move away from the body, supported by heavier materials and sculptural construction. Transparency plays an important role, combined with high shine through patent leather and similar coated surfaces. Seen at designers such as Balenciaga and Jil Sander.

Frenetic Fashion at Jil Sander SS26, Balenciaga FW26 Menswear (2x), Balenciaga FW25 Haute Couture (2x) Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Additional SS27 directions: The Charm of the Farmers’ Market centres on emotional uplift through togetherness, exchange and human connection. Everyday beauty takes the centre stage. Fashion embraces honesty through visible traces of use, with functional garments designed to be worn, worked in and lived in, finished with graphic simplicity. Think: vichy checks, handkerchief patterns, traditional farmer garments such as pinafores and illustrations. Frolic Fashion draws from the joy of berries, strawberries and cherries, expressed in soft berry tones of pink, white and red. Smock effects, openworked fabrics and delicate transparencies define the look. Edelkoort shows pink open knit socks in heels - distinctly girlish, light-hearted and cute, that captures the trend well. Edelkoort points to a renewed interest in Indian culture, expressed through the world of drinks and mocktails. Savoury ingredients, grains, herbs and flowers shape a refined palette of greens, creamy tones and soft, milk-based hues, and metallic touches or finishes. As Edelkoort notes, it is “very elegant fashion, derived from/inspired by Indian saris, but they don’t need to be saris”. In beauty, Edelkoort points towards a shift to what she describes as a ‘very healthy beauty’ - a clear contrast to today’s artificial beauty. It's part of the Flirting Fashion trend direction, influenced by the Shaker culture, reinforcing values of purity, restraint and natural balance. For fashion this movement results in a new palette and a new way of dressing, particularly visible in men’s shirting and tailoring as well as in women’s skirts.

Vichy and pink/red at Ami Paris Fall Winter 2026, Menswear & Fashionable farmer markets charm at Batsheva Pre-Fall Women Off Season 2026 & Dior MenFall Winter 2026, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Revival of India at Kartik Research Menswear Fall Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

During the Q&A, Edelkoort is asked about the state of sustainability in fashion. “It’s nowhere, to be honest.” Not globally and not within the fashion industry. “It's taken a back burner due to what's going on in the world.”

“From the fashion industry, I expect very little,” the trend guru states. “True sustainability would mean creating beautiful garments from high-quality materials that can last thirty to forty years, and after that, the reuse of materials, as was common practice in the past.”

She believes that real change must come from us, consumers: through sharing knowledge, publishing, and educating students, citing Finland as an example where consumption and life skills are taught in schools.

But there is hope as well. She tells the story of an Italian wool weaver who works with 99 percent recycled wool and even sends vans to collect leftover materials from clients, a family business with a legacy dating back to the war. Edelkoort: “So it [sustainable fashion] is possible.”

Food and mocktail stock photos for illustration Credits: Pexels