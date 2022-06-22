"Life can be complicated, but we insist on making it simple’" - Like Flo

MIX IN THE MATCH

The endless combinations make LIKE FLO a truly unique brand. The team puts significant effort in the build-up of the collection. All of the comfortable pieces can repeatedly be mixed and matched. This core principle helps parents to easily customize their kids’ look.

TRENDLATORS

LIKE FLO knows how to translate runway trends into comfortable kids wear. The elements - a mixture of textures, styles, trends, print and colours - can all be combined together to create a fresh, exciting and fashionable look. LIKE FLO likes to keep their designs simple yet powerful with a twist. Creating items kids just want to wear over and over again.

Playtime in Paris (2-3-4 July – booth B15)

Drive-inn in the Netherlands (11 July)

Contact: info@flo.nl

Netherlands M-agency - maarten@magency.nl

Belgium Brndwrks - odette@brand-works.be

France Alain Guery - alain.bbkids@orange.fr

Germany Handelsagentur Hülsbeck oHg - info@handelsagentur-huelsbeck.com

Spain Brndwrks alberto.lozano@brand-works.es

Like Flo, courtesy of the brand