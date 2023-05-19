Lighten Your Load on Outdoor Adventures with Osprey’s Lightweight Backpacks

When it comes to outdoor adventures, having the right gear can make all the difference. And for those who like to travel light, a high-quality backpack that can carry all the essentials without weighing you down, is essential. A brand that managed to do so is Osprey with their lightweight packs. Designed with both functionality and comfort in mind, their packs are a suitable choice for hikers, backpackers and anyone who wants to explore the great outdoors without being weighed down by heavy gear. In this article, we'll take a closer look at their lightweight pack range, exploring some of their key features and why they've got the perfect lightweight choice for adventurers.

Here are their top lightweight choices for backpacking.

Picture: Osprey, on the left with the Exos series and on the right with the Eja series; courtesy of the brand

Exos Pro and Eja Pro

Nearly a pound lighter than the standard Exos, Exos/ Eja Pro feature a more fine-tuned adjustment system, the Exos/ Eja Pro are the most comfortable ultralight thru-hike backpacks in their weight class. Inclusive of a highly-ventilated AirSpeed™ backpanel that supports light loads with ease while maintaining maximum airflow across your back, it makes these the ideal packs for your most long-distance endeavours on the Appalachian Trail, Tour Du Mont Blanc and beyond.

Picture: Osprey, on the left with the Atmos series and on the right with the Aura series; courtesy of the brand

Atmos AG LT and Aura AG LT

When the journey calls for a lightweight pack but you can't afford to compromise on comfort and carry capacity, the streamlined Atmos and Aura AG LT series prove it’s possible to optimise for both. From weekends flush with gear to your longest expeditions, LT delivers the same body-hugging AntiGravity suspension while providing a thoughtful, streamlined, capable feature set. We trimmed weight where it counts while considering the core features that make both Atmos and Aura AG LT so versatile: an integrated raincover, side panel zip access, floating top lid, reinforced shove-it pocket and internal hydration sleeve. Made with bluesign® approved, recycled main body fabrics, and designed to pass the test of time, no matter where you take it.

Here are their lightweight choices for hiking.

Picture: Osprey, on the left with the Talon series and on the right with the Tempest series; courtesy of the brand

Talon and Tempest Pro

The Talon and Tempest Pro were developed for pursuits that prioritise lightweight and freedom of movement. Light but tough Nanofly fabric makes these packs ideal for fast hiking and mountain activity, even in the most extreme conditions. An injection-moulded AirScape™ backpanel and a continuous-wrap harness and hipbelt allow the pack to move with whether you’re hiking or biking. Attachment for trekking poles, an ice axe, bike helmet and blinky light make this lightweight pack perfect for daylong endeavours. Constructed with high-quality bluesign®-approved recycled high-tenacity nylon and with a PFC-free DWR coating.

Picture: Osprey, Hikelite series; courtesy of the brand

Hikelite

Whether you are a casual or experienced hiker, the lightweight and streamlined Hikelite range combines essential features and quality construction with the impeccable ventilation that AirSpeed™ has to offer.