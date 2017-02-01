Lipsy to debut bridal collection

Womenswear brand Lipsy is expanding into the bridal sector with the debut of a collection of affordable wedding and bridesmaid dresses launching in March.

At the centre of the new bridal offering will be a selection of wedding dresses from long white gowns to lace ivory midi dresses designed for “traditional country weddings, chilled beach nuptials or fun-filled Vegas style extravaganzas,” said the brand.

Prices start at 180 pounds for the wedding dresses, with highlights including a floor-length lace gown aimed at the bohemian bride, embroidered pieces for more traditional brides, and there is even a sheer 3D embroidered dress with a sweetheart neckline for beach-style brides. In addition, brides looking for something a little more understated there is a guipure lace midi shift dress with a detachable chiffon maxi skirt, which has been designed to be worn again.

All the dresses feature delicate embroidery, figure contouring corseting, flattering pleat detailing, fishtails and sheer hems, as well as placed lace and crystal embellishment, and each is presented hung up inside white garment bags.

“Wedding worthy dresses were the final pieces of the puzzle for our all-encompassing Lipsy offering,” said the brand in a statement. “The Lipsy handwriting has been translated into beautiful gowns – the epitome of affordable luxury.”

The bridal dresses will sit alongside an exclusive own-brand collection of bridesmaid dresses featuring maxis in a variety of colours and styles, mesh multi-ways in complementary colours and delicately detailed midis, all at affordable prices from 68 to 80 pounds.

Highlights include the ‘Bella’ with its multi-way with structured bust detail, allowing for coordinated mismatching in a choice of three colours, while the ‘Jasmine’ features a guipure lace and embellished crystal trims in a variety of lengths, and the ‘Lily’ has on-trend cold shoulder details and a detachable corsage with ruffle.

Both collections are part of Lipsy & Co’s bridal offering, which includes premium, yet affordable options including bridesmaid dresses from brands such as Lace and Beads, Hope and Ivy, Bardot, Little Mistress, Love Triangle and TFNC.

The news of Lipsy’s first foray into wedding dresses comes as Topshop confirmed that they will be launching their own affordable bridal collection offering wedding dresses, bridesmaid gowns, as well as accessories and lingerie from April. Following in the footsteps of Asos and H&M who launched affordable bridal lines last year.

The new Lipsy offering will be available mainly online at Lipsy.com, while a selection of the bridesmaid styles will be available in select Lipsy stores from March.

Images: courtesy of Lipsy