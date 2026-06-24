Lisaa Mode celebrates forty years at its bachelor of fashion design 2026 show

On June 16, 2026, Lisaa Mode celebrated its fortieth anniversary at the Élysée Montmartre with a show revealing the new generation of designers from its Bachelor of Fashion Design programme. Anaïs Sibran, Théo Pires-Fernandes and Kuan-Ly Yu-Kui were awarded prizes.

“At this very special moment, I think of those who built this school, step by step. My predecessors, the teachers, the teams,” said the director of Lisaa Mode, Karel Mills, at the end of the show. “Tonight, seeing these young talents, I am truly moved and convinced that we still have many great chapters to write.”

The show, whose artistic coherence captivated the audience, saw three students receive awards.

Lisaa Mode 2026 grand prix: Anaïs Sibran

Lisaa Mode 2026 Grand Prix: Anaïs Sibran Credits: Lisaa Mode

Anaïs Sibran's collection, “Victime de la mode”, denounces the seams of a world where war is profitable. A world where the planet is expendable and humans become interchangeable. Each garment becomes a scar of the system, a trace left by profits built on ruins. Thanks to this award, Sibran will be able to show at Milano Moda Graduate.

Audience award: Théo Pires-Fernandes

Audience Award: Théo Pires-Fernandes Credits: Lisaa Mode Paris

The story of Théo Pires-Fernandes' collection, Die Hochzeit, tells of: “an Alsace that is better left unspoken. Two bourgeois wine-growing families organised a wedding without limits. Behind the half-timbered facades hid decadence; power; and an obsession with appearances. The rooms suffocated under hunting trophies, while the guests transformed into hybrid creatures, half-human, half-beast. As the night wore on, luxury became an elegant monstrosity: a ritual of decadence”. Thanks to the Audience Award, Pires-Fernandes will show in Cape Town.

Mixte magazine's favourite: Kuan-Ly Yu-Kui

Mixte magazine's favourite: Kuan-Ly Yu-Kui Credits: Lisaa Mode Paris

Kuan-Ly Yu-Kui's Maloy Aho collection was born of anger, sadness and frustration. Each silhouette echoes stories that have been erased, transformed or silenced, linked to identities shaped by history. Of Malagasy origin, Maloy Aho evokes the idea of “speaking” and “expressing oneself”, in resonance with Maloya, a traditional music from Réunion that carries memory. His aim: “to make a long-silenced voice heard”. Yu-Kui receives a one-year subscription to Mixte magazine.

“Entering fashion today means choosing a demanding field, one that is in the midst of transformation,” concluded Karel Mills. “They arrive prepared. More than that: they arrive alive, clear-headed and determined. Watch them carefully. Challenge them. Support them. They are the ones already drawing the outlines of tomorrow.”