List of Sponsors to the 34th IAF World Fashion Convention Complete!

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) and MODINT would like to introduce the complete list of sponsors to the 34th IAF World Fashion Convention. The event will draw an estimated 250 delegates from over 20 countries worldwide. We are proud to have such a diverse range of sponsors, a group that very well exemplifies the current developments and future in our industry, in particular the drives for digitisation and sustainability.

Diamond sponsor

Our Diamond sponsor, C&A Foundation, is a corporate foundation there to transform the fashion industry. They work with change-makers all over the world, giving them financial support, expertise and networks so they themselves can make the fashion industry work better for every person it touches.

Platinum sponsors

Platinum sponsor GS1 excels in providing global standards for efficient business communication, while Icecat is a global publisher and syndicator of product information for the e-commerce market.

Gold sponsors

TKI Dinalog/HIDC brings together the best in lifestyle supply chain research, while HIDC guides foreign companies to their optimal supply chain solution. I Heart Studios is a highly creative visual content business and are unique due to their fashion origins and distinctive personality. Pivot88 is a cloud-based collaboration platform designed to structure, automate and standardize quality management and compliance processes.

Silver sponsors

MOTIF acts as the apparel knowledge hub that connects professionals with the skills and industry expertise they need to transform their businesses, lives and careers. Retailisation software uses sophisticated algorithms to calculate ideal inventory levels for each item in each retail location. FOURSOURCE is a global B2B network for apparel and textile sourcing. Browzwear’s pioneering 3D solutions for apparel design, development and merchandising are the key to a successful digital product lifecycle. EE Labels is a label company operating on a global scale. WRAP is dedicated to promoting safe, lawful, humane, and ethical manufacturing around the world through certification and education. Inspectorio is a cognitive quality and compliance platform empowering a transparency network.

Bronze sponsors

Fair Wear Foundation envisions a fair and safe garment industry. By helping garment brands do better, a positive impact on the garment industry can be made. Gerber Technology helps companies around the world develop, manufacture and take their products to market smarter, faster and more efficiently. Both Modint Credit & Finance and Euler Hermes operate in credit management and in credit insurance. YKK is a global leader in producing zippers and buttons. A&E manufactures industrial sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles. Neenah Coldenhove is a global leader in high-value quality paper for specific high-end applications. AQM’s expertise lies in the field of quality textile solutions.