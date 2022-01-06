LK Bennett debuts wedding gowns and bridalwear

British retailer LK Bennett has launched a bridalwear category, featuring elegant wedding dresses and timeless bridal accessories.

The four wedding gowns range from EUR 1080 for an off-white lace dress to a cream silk chevron-striped gown for EUR 1755. A satin crepe dress with front buttons and an antique cream sheer devoré dress both sell for EUR 1350.

The collection also features accessories, like satin clutch bags, pearl hair clips and lace and leather wedding heels.

The wedding dresses are the latest category to its occasionwear for mother of the bride and dresses for guests. The collection is available from its 28 stores and online.