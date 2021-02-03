LK Bennett Spring/Summer 21 Campaign - The Beauty of Nature

Inspired by beautiful gardens and interiors, our spring collection is a true celebration of the comfort of home and beauty of nature.

When our design team sat down to create our spring/summer 2021 collection they couldn’t help but be inspired by what was happening in the world around them. Home ground became a sanctuary to us all, and you can feel this familiar and hopeful spirit within the collection which was themed around beautiful gardens and interiors.

Creating clothing that pairs the realms of fashion and home, the team drew inspiration from the beauty of nature; from a garden filled with wild flowers to the faded floral chintzy furnishings of country homes as well as oil paintings, antiques, botanical works of art and the scent of freshly cut flowers.

The colour palette immediately conjures this up, with fresh evergreen and lilac tones, softer pistachio and peach as well as classic china blue and rose pink. And, of course, our prints pay homage to these colours. Many have been chosen from a design library of archive prints inspired by hand painted wallpapers, antique prints and original interior fabrics.

From a botanical twist on the classic toile du jouy to romantic florals – which previously lived their lives as home furnishings – and traditional ticking stripes inspired by French ribbons, there’s everything we’d expect from a spring/summer collection, but with an extra splash of colour and panache.

It’s important to feel good in our clothes this season – whatever your setting – whether you’re working from home, attending small gatherings or enjoying the garden and local green spaces, the pieces may be refined but the approach is most definitely relaxed.

But the inner L.K.B certainly isn’t lost. When that invite drops, we have the perfect occasion pieces to celebrate not just the event itself, but the event of leaving the house and feeling absolutely fantastic. We looked to vintage haute couture for this. Where else?

Tailoring is softer, making it both elegant and easier to wear. Crafted from Italian fabrics, it feels great and looks smart when required. A highlight looks to our English heritage, in green and cream checks with leather and snaffle detail.

Elsewhere, the laidback attitude continues in super - soft Portuguese jersey, fine gauge mohair, cool cottons and linens and leather shoes and bags expertly crafted in Italy and Spain. Even dresses have been given the easy - going treatment in fluid shapes, fabrics that suit everyday life and the opportunity to have fun with colours and prints without feeling too dressed up.

And just as we all watched our gardens grow and flourish from spring to summer this year, we celebrate this once again in 2021, with a whole new level of appreciation. We can’t be certain what this year holds for us, but what we can be sure of is that we want to feel good while we live it. And this collection is designed to be lived – and enjoyed in.