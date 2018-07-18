Loewe launches bag collection in aid of Elephant Crisis Fund

Spanish fashion house Loewe has launched a collection of handbags in support of the Elephant Crisis Fund, joining other fashion companies like Ralph Lauren and Tiffany in the fight against the ivory trade.

The brand has launched an Elephant Mini Bag in collaboration with Knot On My Planet and its global ambassador Doutzen Kroes. The bag is exclusively available on the Loewe e-commerce website and New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Made from tan calfskin, the bag is adorned with handcrafted beadwork by Samburu Trust women from northern Kenya, who live among the elephants and are renowned for their skilled craftsmanship.

Loewe is donating all proceeds of sales to the Elephant Crisis Fund, which aims to stop poaching, prevent trafficking and end the demand for ivory.

#knotonmyplanet is a campaign to support the ECF, with 100 percent of every donation supporting a coalition of vetted organizations focused on one goal: to save elephants now.

Photo credit: Loewe, Knot on my planet campaign