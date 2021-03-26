Loewe's new elephant mini bag helps charity

Spanish luxury designer label Loewe has linked with Knot On My Planet for its annual collaboration to support the Elephant Crisis Fund.

The newest mini Elephant bag is limited to 300 editions and was crafted by a collective of women artisans from Kenya’s Samburu Trust. They live among elephants and are renowned for their skilled craftsmanship.

The bag consists of vibrant blue and red colors, a tasseled woven strap, and made from Shuka fabric, traditionally used by the Kenyan Maasai tribe to make shawls.

In partnership with Knot On My Planet, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting elephants, 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of the mini Elephant bags will be donated to The Elephant Crisis Fund to help end the ivory poaching crisis in more than 40 countries across Africa.

Main Image: Loewe