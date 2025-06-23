LolaLiza stages cinematic brand experience for SS25 in the heart of Brussels

On May 14, Belgian fashion house LolaLiza presented its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Cinematic Summer,” transforming two iconic Brussels landmarks into a living, breathing film set. The immersive runway experience wove together fashion, cinema, and performance, inviting guests into a multisensory world that reflected the brand’s bold, evolving creative narrative.

From grand gallery to glamour scene

The evening began beneath the vaulted glass canopy of the historic Galerie de la Reine (Koninginnegalerij), which was transformed into a dreamlike setting for a long-table seated dinner. Breaking away from the traditional format of static showrooms or runway tents, LolaLiza welcomed its guests, including press, content creators, stylists, and retail partners, with a red carpet, floral installations, and a custom photo wall nodding to classic film festival glam.

A single table ran the full length of the gallery, styled with pastel-toned candles, elegant place settings, and romantic floral arrangements. The ambience was cinematic in its own right, setting the mood for what the brand described as “main character energy”: an invitation for every woman to become the heroine of her own summer story, told in colour, confidence, and community.

Credits: LolaLiza

Post-dinner, attendees were ushered to the nearby Théâtre du Vaudeville, where the runway portion of the evening unfolded. Instead of a linear catwalk presentation, the show alternated between a self-produced short film, shot on location in Cannes, and live stage performances by dancers who brought the narrative to life in real time. The integration of film and performance blurred the line between fashion presentation and theatrical storytelling.

Credits: LolaLiza

Credits: LolaLiza

SS25: A cinematic wardrobe

Rooted in the golden age of cinema but designed for modern-day heroines, LolaLiza’s “Cinematic Summer” invites women to dress for the role they want to play, be it romantic lead, beachside adventurer, or urban dreamer. Key pieces include flowing maxi dresses with romantic prints and soft tailoring, lightweight co-ords and jumpsuits ideal for transitions from day to night, and versatile skirts and tops for easy mixing and matching.

While the colour palette mirrors the hues of a summer sunset, pastels, sun-washed pinks, and earthy neutrals, it was the movement of the garments under stage lighting that truly brought them to life. Design details, such as gingham checks, palm and lemon prints, ruffles, and delicate buttons, add a tactile sense of play and personality. On stage, the pieces shimmered under the spotlights, moving gracefully with the dancers and models to reflect the essence of summer itself: light, vibrant, and alive with motion.

SS25. Credits: LolaLiza

What unfolded on stage was less a traditional runway show and more a carefully choreographed moment of brand storytelling. “Cinematic Summer” brought together the senses, sight, sound, and emotion, into one cohesive message, demonstrating LolaLiza’s ability to connect creativity across fashion, marketing, and culture.