LolaLiza x Modemuseum Hasselt: A contemporary tribute to Belgian fashion heritage

While museums are traditionally seen as guardians of the past, forward-thinking institutions are actively engaging with contemporary design to remain relevant and accessible. The partnership between LolaLiza and Modemuseum Hasselt is a case in point. By dressing the museum’s front-facing team in personality-driven ensembles, the Belgian womenswear label initiates a dialogue between historical narrative and contemporary expression, positioning staff as visible ambassadors for both institutions.

Styling the faces of a museum

LolaLiza’s role as the official styling partner for Modemuseum Hasselt’s team over the next five years stems from a shared appreciation of Belgian fashion culture. “We are a proud Belgian fashion brand, and it’s important to us to support Belgian fashion heritage in a 360-degree way,” says Annelien Alaerts, Marketing Manager BeNeLux & France at LolaLiza. “Modemuseum Hasselt is a respected cultural institution, and with two LolaLiza stores in the city, the local link made this collaboration a no-brainer.”

At the heart of the styling process was personal expression. “Our tagline is ‘Dress like you,’” Alaerts adds. “We hosted a styling session in our Hasselt store where the museum team could select looks that matched their body type and personality.” The resulting outfits offer a balance of individuality and polish: confident, joyful, and contemporary. The first reveal of the partnership took place during the launch of Modemuseum Hasselt’s Rococo Reboot exhibition, where the team’s attire struck a harmonious tone between elegance and approachability.

Rococo Rebbot! Exhibition. Credits: Modemuseum Hasselt

From archive to activation

For Karolien De Clippel, Director of Modemuseum Hasselt, the initiative reflects a deeper institutional philosophy. “Styling our front desk team in fashion by a Belgian brand is an opportunity to reflect the values and identity of our institution,” she says. “It ties into our mission to connect fashion and people: past, present, and future.”

With over 18,000 garments and accessories, the museum’s collection traces Western fashion from 1750 to the present, with a strong focus on female designers, inclusivity, and self-expression. Celebrated names such as Martin Margiela and Raf Simons, both with roots in Limburg, anchor the museum’s emphasis on local visionaries with global influence. This alignment in storytelling and values makes the partnership feel both strategic and authentic.

Rococo Rebbot! Exhibition. Credits: Modemuseum Hasselt

Responsible fashion as a cultural imperative

Beyond aesthetics, the collaboration also carries a quiet commentary on fashion’s changing value system. “Sustainability is a core value of fashion history,” De Clippel remarks. “Fast fashion is a recent anomaly. Historically, garments were made to last.” By teaming up with a Belgian label committed to ethical production at democratic price points, the museum subtly encourages visitors to rethink consumption through a historical lens. It positions responsible fashion not as a niche luxury, but as a meaningful return to fashion’s roots. As she puts it, “By associating the museum with a Belgian and sustainable brand, we are true to fashion history, true to a healthy and ecologically responsible business model, and true to our own values.”

LolaLiza SS25. Credits: LolaLiza

The alliance is already generating engagement through digital storytelling and cross-channel visibility. Both institutions express interest in extending the collaboration into co-created content, public programming, or even future exhibitions. In a landscape where cultural and commercial relevance increasingly overlap, this partnership stands as a compelling blueprint for how fashion brands and museums can come together to tell richer, more responsible stories: rooted in heritage and designed for the now.