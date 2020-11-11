London College of Fashion Celebrates 20 Years of Cosmetic Science and Explores the Future of a Post-Covid Industry in Week-Long Takeover

London College of Fashion, UAL, a global leader in fashion education, will this month present its annual week-long takeover showcasing the very best student talent across the College’s Fashion Business School. LCF’s Fashion Business School, enjoys a global reputation for its unique specialist fashion business courses that pioneer fashion as an economically and globally important sector. Home to courses such as MA Fashion Entrepreneurship and Innovation, BA (Hons) Fashion Marketing, and MSc Cosmetic Science, it is recognised for its development of responsible leaders and innovative thinkers.

The takeover begins on Monday 16 November until Sunday 22 November and will present a series of curated talks on the future of fashion, as well as presenting graduate work as part of #LCFClassof2020 showcase. Alongside the digital takeover, LCF’s Fashion Business School is proud to be working with its long-term partner Shaftesbury PLC and will be taking over the windows of 15-17 Foubert’s Place in Carnaby during November and December, with a display of award-winning graphics and content from the school’s recent projects and collaborations. Visitors will be able to scan QR codes onsite to further explore the Fashion Means Business platforms and events. Please check the website and follow @LCFLondon for up-to-date info and how to visit safely and within Covid guidelines

Professor Roni Brown, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Head of College, London College of Fashion said: “We are delighted to present ‘Fashion Means Business’ with our long standing partner Shaftesbury PLC showcasing the work of our incredibly talented Fashion Business School graduates. Covid-19 has made our world and our communities feel exceptionally fragile but students have been responding with resilience and creativity, finding new ways to combine physical work with online projects, and creating blended digital experiences. Not only will you be able to see the work of our graduates online but also in digital displays in the heart of London in Carnaby. Join us to find out how the next generation of fashion professionals are building the future of the industry in response to recent events as they continue to unfold.”

Simon Quayle, Director, Shaftesbury: “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with London College of Fashion, UAL. Shaftesbury is committed to nurturing new talent and we are delighted to be able to support LCF’s Fashion Business School with this exciting installation."

The series of talks in collaboration with Shaftesbury PLC will be showcased online due to the second national lockdown. Join us for a discussion led by futurist and Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts, Trevor Davies, exploring the vital role that Cosmetic Science plays in the fashion and beauty industry and what the future could look like. The conversation will mark 20 years of London College of Fashion’s world-class MSc Cosmetic Science course, whose alumni includes Florence Adepoju, Founder of make-up brand MDM Flow and Pippa Harman, former product developer at Beauty Pie and Founder of Renude and SkinLyst.

The global pandemic and its impact on the fashion and beauty sector will set the tone for talks such as ‘The Psychology of Fashion’s Future; Doom & Gloom or Radical Openness?’ and ‘C19 Report’ led by fashion commentator Tony Glenville and featuring contributions from industry experts and insiders including fashion entrepreneur and former Chair of the BFC, Harold Tillman and IBM’s Mary Wallace, Senior Management Consultant for Retail & Consumer Behaviour SME. To secure your FREE place please book here .

Also showcased across the week will be student projects and content curated into four themes which will explore the different focuses of the business school – People, Planet, Purpose and Profit.

For further info please contact press@fashion.arts.ac.uk or Melissa.langlands@sisterlondon.com