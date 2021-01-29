London Fashion Week confirms digital-only schedule for FW21

The British Fashion Council on Friday announced the provisional London Fashion Week (LFW) schedule, which is to take place from 19 to 23 February.

The shortened week will be a digital-only event in response to the UK’s current lockdown situation. Incoming visitors are required to quarantine for 10 days in a government proposed hotel on arrival.

The LFW schedule will host 95 designers of which 34 are womenswear brands, 22 menswear, 29 both men’s and womenswear and 10 accessories designers. The online only event will show on LFW’s digital hub, the BFC’s platform launched in June 2020.

New for the FW21 season will be a focus on designers who are ‘Open for Wholesale’, allowing brands to place orders via digital wholesale channel Joor.

LFW Schedule Highlights

Highlights this season include collection launches and digital events from Dunhill, Emilia Wickstead, Edward Crutchley, Simone Rocha, Temperley London, Central Saint Martins MA Fashion and Victoria Beckham. Further schedule highlights include digital events and collection launches from creative talent Ahluwalia, ART SCHOOL, Bethany Williams, Matty Bovan and Richard Quinn. New to the official schedule this season include Completedworks, Eirinn Hayhow, GEO, IA London, Kaushik Velendra, Labrum London, Mithridate, Olubiyi Thomas, Published By, Ray Chu, Tokyo James and Yuhan Wang.

A partnership with the Tokyo Fashion Award will see 2020’s award recipients show on the LFW schedule this season for the first time.

LFW’s DiscoveryLAB will also go digital, with the aim to support very emerging designers who do not yet meet the main schedule criteria. DiscoveryLAB was created as an experiential space where fashion meets art, technology and music and this will continue to evolve in the digital capacity. DiscoveryLAB will run over the duration of LFW with 2/3 daily 10-minute digital sessions, resulting in 12 DiscoveryLAB slots in total.

London Showrooms

Despite sales being digital, the BFC confirmed 27 designers for its London Showrooms this season. On its website over 100 additional designers will be activating profile pages with introductions to their brands, latest collecitons and links to social and sales channels

The BFC Fashion Forum Podcast will host a broad range of voices, discussing current issues in fashion today relating to areas such as positive change, diversity, sustainability, education, culture and technology. Guests speakers include Hoor Al-Qasimi, Supriya Lele, Rosh Mahtani, Richard Malone and Stella McCartney OBE.

Image via official London Fashion Week website