London Fashion Week FW25 trend: Designers get mad for plaid

By Jayne Mountford

LFW_fw25 Mad For Plaid Credits: LFW_fw25 Mad For Plaid
From heritage and tradition, to youthful rebellion, plaid patterns hold different meanings for different generations of fashion lovers. Beyond its Scottish roots, plaid has been embraced by various subcultures, symbolizing rebellion and individuality, including punk in the late 1970s and fans of grunge in the early 1990s. London designers including Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen have long incorporated tartan into their collections, repoliticizing the fabric and infusing it with contemporary meaning. This proved this to be the case for LFW fw25, with designers offering up a cornucopia of styles rendered in a wide variety of plaids, tartan and checks.

Jawara Alleyne

Alleyne fw25 Credits: Alleyne fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 17: a two-piece flannel dress in red and white plaid held together with safety pins and a matching shawl over brown knickers.

E.L.V. Denim: designer, Anna Foster

E.L.V. Denim fw25 Credits: E.L.V. Denim fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 34: a flannel shirt in two-tone green and red plaid under a pleated mini skirt in strips of plaids and checks.

Sinead Gorey

Gorey fw25 Credits: Gorey fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 9: a pink and black plaid DB cape with large bow at the neck with a matching micro mini skirt with front bow and flounced hem.

Helen Anthony

Helen Anthony fw25 Credits: Helen Anthony fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 102: a nylon puffer in yellow plaid over matching shirt, tie and maxi skirt.

Kent & Curwen: designer, Daniel Kearns

Kent & Curwen fw25 Credits: Kent & Curwen fw25©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 31: a red and white tartan maxi skirt with front slit and sarong detailing under a blue wool bomber jacket.

Alex S Yu

Alex S Yu fw25 Credits: Alex S Yu fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 14: a pale blue, black and brown plaid blouse with ruffles on the shoulders and the front. Shell buttons and drawstrings further embellished it. Black and white gingham check flared pants were embroidered with red flat florals.

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry fw25 Credits: Burberry fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 9: a long pleated red tartan skirt over matching leggings with a cropped brown wool sweater and burgundy and navy headscarf.

Talia Byre

Talia Byre fw25 Credits: Talia Byre fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 7: a blue plaid shirt with contrast brown plaid cuffs matched to a brown plaid skirt, styled with a purple sweater.

George Keburia

Keburia fw25 Credits: Keburia fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 23: a tan wool baseball jacket in window pane checks with a branded rosette with a matching mini skirt over a green tulle underskirt.

Toga, designer, Yasuko Furuta

Toga fw25 Credits: Toga fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 7: a trench coat in houndstooth check and brown oiled canvas over a matching houndstooth check dress with broad fur trim and a thin brown belt.
