London Fashion Week FW25 trend: Designers get mad for plaid
From heritage and tradition, to youthful rebellion, plaid patterns hold different meanings for different generations of fashion lovers. Beyond its Scottish roots, plaid has been embraced by various subcultures, symbolizing rebellion and individuality, including punk in the late 1970s and fans of grunge in the early 1990s. London designers including Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen have long incorporated tartan into their collections, repoliticizing the fabric and infusing it with contemporary meaning. This proved this to be the case for LFW fw25, with designers offering up a cornucopia of styles rendered in a wide variety of plaids, tartan and checks.
Jawara AlleyneLook 17: a two-piece flannel dress in red and white plaid held together with safety pins and a matching shawl over brown knickers.
E.L.V. Denim: designer, Anna FosterLook 34: a flannel shirt in two-tone green and red plaid under a pleated mini skirt in strips of plaids and checks.
Sinead GoreyLook 9: a pink and black plaid DB cape with large bow at the neck with a matching micro mini skirt with front bow and flounced hem.
Helen AnthonyLook 102: a nylon puffer in yellow plaid over matching shirt, tie and maxi skirt.
Kent & Curwen: designer, Daniel KearnsLook 31: a red and white tartan maxi skirt with front slit and sarong detailing under a blue wool bomber jacket.
Alex S YuLook 14: a pale blue, black and brown plaid blouse with ruffles on the shoulders and the front. Shell buttons and drawstrings further embellished it. Black and white gingham check flared pants were embroidered with red flat florals.
Burberry: designer, Daniel LeeLook 9: a long pleated red tartan skirt over matching leggings with a cropped brown wool sweater and burgundy and navy headscarf.
Talia ByreLook 7: a blue plaid shirt with contrast brown plaid cuffs matched to a brown plaid skirt, styled with a purple sweater.
George KeburiaLook 23: a tan wool baseball jacket in window pane checks with a branded rosette with a matching mini skirt over a green tulle underskirt.
Toga, designer, Yasuko FurutaLook 7: a trench coat in houndstooth check and brown oiled canvas over a matching houndstooth check dress with broad fur trim and a thin brown belt.
