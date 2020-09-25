London Fashion Week's top Instagram brands

London Fashion Week was a major digital draw, as statistics from Dash Hudson, a visual marketing software company, show. Analysing data from 10 LFW shows and how they translated via Instagram, some designers adapted better than others to embrace the season’s new digital formats. They created online content that resonated with Instagram users when physical shows were not possible. Below are four of the top performing designers:

RIXO

London-based design duo RIXO has managed to carve out a unique space for themselves on the fashion market. Opting for content that showcased its pop-up installation #jonitherixobus and #humansofrixo, the brand had a total estimated reach of 536,833 and total likes 4,718. Average engagement on a total of 6 posts was measured at 0,27 percent.

Vivienne Westwood

The grand dame of British fashion shared only two posts on Instagram and one video, but reached over 1.1 million users and clocked 17,834 likes. Average engagement was 0,47 percent.

Halpern

Michael Halpern eschewed models for his SS21 collection, instead casting frontline workers to wear his high octane creations. The uplifting campaign gained much media exposure and engaged followers was up 52 percent over the industry average. Total reach was 111,774 on Istagram, with 3,718 likes, 198 comments and a high engagement rate of 1.05 percent. Halpern posted five LFW related images.

Molly Goddard

The designer’s signature vibrant hues and lush textures in the wake of Covid-19 struck a chord on Instagram, achieving some of the highest engagement for her SS21 content, which was 162 percent higher than the industry average and the highest overall of any fashion week content (both New York and London). Total estimate reach was 857,961 with 51,393 likes and 500 comments. Goddard posted 12 images related to her LFW show.

Dash Hudson’s Visual Trends tool uses AI technology to analyze every aspect of an image and identify the visual content resonating with audiences. The company pulled 10 designers from London Fashion Week and segmented the content with its boards tool to which fashion week posts are resonating and performed the highest.

Photo: Molly Goddard SS21