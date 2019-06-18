LondonEdge turns 20! Celebrating a Milestone

Two decades at the forefront of international lifestyle, youth & subculture fashion

20 years of LondonEdge, what an incredible journey thus far! We’ve created 39 events in London, two in Berlin, one in New York and now we’re happy to be approaching our 3rd trade festival in Las Vegas. That’s a lot to be proud of, but we’re not done yet as we approach of the ultimate celebration of the BIG 4-0 this September! Boasting two whole decades of business transactions, catwalks and creative fashion and general anarchy, LondonEdge is now one of the longest running British tradeshows… and you can see why.

Attracting thousands of people from all over the globe, the 40th London edition of the planet’s biggest live alternative fashion forum will follow hot on the heels of the 3rd Vegas Edge at Alexis Park All-Suite Resort & Convention Centre between the 13th and 14th August 2019. Hitting the Business Design Centre, Islington, N1 on the 1st and 2nd September 2019, the show will be delivering some of the best lifestyle & youth-culture brands on the face of the planet to help celebrate this huge landmark show. For #40, impact is king! As the ultimate alternative fashion trade festival in the world, LondonEdge is celebrating all areas of fashion. From sourcing, to business insight, law and even digital and influencer marketing, LondonEdge: 40 will be the go-to hub for all areas of independent business.

With over 90 percent of the London floorspace already sold, an injection of industry experts, advice on undertaking the challenges faced post-Brexit, sourcing opportunities and a new tribe of the biggest influencers in fashion primed to be making their debut at LondonEdge. Come celebrate 40 to meet with 200 stunning creative brands, 1000’s of fashion buyers, 60 powerful influencers reaching 2,000,000+ consumers in this market and well, just mark the occasion! Can you really afford to miss out?

Managing Director of the LondonEdge series, Carole Hunter said the following:

“Show #40?! What an unbelievable journey! 20 years in this business has taught me so much. Since the conception of LondonEdge in 2000, we’ve witnessed four UK Prime Ministers, three Popes, (at least) two worldwide recessions, four US Presidents, five Olympic Games, the global digital revolution, internet dating, the world dominance of the smartphone & countless other amazing/devastating events in equal measure. We’ve also welcomed many, many thousands of buyers, 2000 exhibitors & supported 10’s of thousands of lifestyle & alternative fashion businesses to fly high! These shows bring a band of amazing exhibitors including the likes of KOI Footwear, Daisy Street and Joe Brown while year 21 will deliver more exciting plans, expansion and more!”

Watch this space for more information and get ready… it’s going to be a crazy ride!

The next LondonEdge will run from 1st-2nd September 2019 at The Business Design Centre, Islington London N1 shortly after VegasEdge will run shortly after on 13th-14th August 2019 at the Alexis Park Resort & Convention Center, Las Vegas.