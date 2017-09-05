Look: Amazon Fashion debut campaign for Find.

Online giant Amazon has unveiled its debut campaign for its first own-fashion label Find, as the US-based company aims to dominate the online fashion market in Europe. The new fashion campaign, which has been launched in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France, features eight selected looks from Amazon Find. Autumn/Winter 2017-18 collection.

The new women's wear campaign, released across Amazon's websites, digital channels as well as a number of billboards in the selected countries, is said to offer 'affordable and innovative garments' to complete each customers wardrobe. "We take inspiration from across the globe to deliver both key pieces and great basics our customer can wear their own way," commented Glen George, director at Find. on the collection. "We are focused on delivering exciting new items every week."

Amazon launches campaign for first in-house fashion brand Find.

Key items from Amazon's Find. advertising campaign, include a plaid trench coat, a red floral wrap dress, bright pink sock boots as well as two-toned wide legged, cropped jeans. Other favoured looks from the campaign range from well-fitted denim to slogan t-shirts. The Autumn/Winter 2017 collection offers a selection of garments for the impending season, such as biker jackets, vinyl coats, floral print dresses and kitten heeled boots.

A post shared by Amazon Fashion Europe (@amazonfashioneu) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

"We love fashion and traveled around the world during the creation of the collection for ideas and inspiration," said Karen Peacock, design director at Find. "We also looked at each other and what our favourite style to wear is. So we created the key pieces of the new season by looking at what we believe our customers want to wear. Our new campaign brings the playful and unrestrained style of Find. to life and allows customers to share their own style."

Amazon launched its Autumn/Winter 2017 collection online on September 4. The online fashion giant first soft-launched its debut collection for Find. in April, in order to test the waters and gauge consumer reactions across Europe. Overseas in the United States, Amazon is slated to become the largest apparel retailer later this year. The online giant has managed to expand its fashion offering on its main website over the years through a number of partnerships, recently argeeing to trial the retailing of products from the likes of Nike.

However Amazon has yet to win over the fashion crowd in Europe as it competites with the likes of Asos and Zalando. But perhaps its new campaign, which features a model posing in a relaxed manner in a 1960s surburban surroundings, wearing fashionable, yet wearble items which can go from work to weekend could be the ticket. With prices sitting between Topshop and River Island, shirts for 30 pounds, jeans for 35 pounds and boots above the 50 pound mark, the collection is also price senstive and accessible.

Photos: Courtesy of Amazon