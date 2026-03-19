Lotta Ludwigson x Remei: digital product passport in action

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, Berlin-based slow fashion label Lotta Ludwigson and sustainable Swiss textile producer Remei launched a joint t-shirt collection. The Luma t-shirts are 100 percent traceable via the my-trace app, not only from the organic cotton raw material to the finished product but starting from the seed itself.

The t-shirt is available in five versions: plain white or black, and striped in Royal Blue, Navy Blue or Abbey Stone. It is mono-material (including yarn and labels), plastic-free, circular and returnable.

“We are combining 30 years of experience with Lotta Ludwigson's circular fashion approach,” comments Marion Röttges, co-managing director of Remei AG, in a press release. “Remei provides the transparency, Lotta Ludwigson the emotion. Together, we show that aesthetics and responsibility are not opposites.”

FashionUnited wanted to find out exactly how much information is available to customers and explored the journey of the digital product passport.

The my-trace by Remei QR code, which leads to the digital product passport. Credits: Lotta Ludwigson x Remei

The textile supply chain at a glance

Scanning the QR code on the garment leads to the digital product passport (DPP). Users can choose to view the steps as text or on a map. The world map shows exactly where the individual product components originate and are processed, allowing the supply chain to be followed step by step.

The organic cotton comes from various villages in the Meatu district of the Simiyu region in Tanzania. The producer is Remei Tanzania Ltd., a subsidiary of Remei AG since 1994 (formerly bioRe Tanzania Ltd.). “Through direct raw material procurement, we ensure the complete traceability and quality of our textiles. We guarantee 100 percent traceability of the textiles down to the raw material level,” states the DPP.

Cultivation, seed and ginning in Tanzania

It also reveals that Remei's subsidiaries enter into contracts directly with local farmers, without any intermediaries. This guarantees reliable purchasing, direct payments at the current market price and an additional premium for organic cotton.

The seed variety is also mentioned. It is “Seed UKM08”, which is GMO-free, a prerequisite for growing organic cotton. The “UK” in the code stands for the Tanzanian university Ukiriguru, “M” for Malawi and “08” for the year 2008. “In Tanzania, it is prohibited by the state to use genetic engineering in the breeding of cotton seed, which is why the Tanzanian seeds are genetically unmodified,” explains Remei.

The organic cotton is ginned at Bibiti Ginneries Ltd. in Meatu, Tanzania. This small company, with eight employees, has been part of the Remei supply chain since 2003. Information on audits and certificates, as well as photos, are provided as well.

Yarn, spinning, knitting, dyeing and sewing in India

Spinning takes place at Maral Overseas Ltd. in Khalbujurg, India. The DPP details which products are manufactured, such as raw white and dyed yarns, and dyed or digitally printed fabrics. It also states how long the supplier has been part of the Remei supply chain, which is since 2010. The total number of employees (2,443) and the number of female employees (246) are also mentioned. The low proportion of women, around 10 percent, is explained by the high level of automation in many processes. In addition to information on audits and certificates, photos of the facility are available.

The fabric is knitted at Fab Tech International in Tirupur, India. This is a small company with 35 employees, four of whom are women, and has been part of the Remei supply chain since 2017. Information on audits and certificates, as well as photos, are also available.

The fabric is dyed and finished at Freelook Fashions in Perundurai, India. The company has been part of the Remei supply chain since 2012 and employs 236 people, three of whom are women. A photo and information on audits and certificates are also provided.

The cotton yarn is dyed at the GOTS-certified clothing manufacturer Eveready Spinning Mills Private Ltd., also in Tirupur.

The garments are sewn at Kaytee Corporation Pvt. Ltd. in Tirupur, which has been part of the Remei supply chain since 1998. Since 2024, a living wage has been implemented through a fair-share payment to all 252 employees, 113 of whom are women.

“Wear your values” - Lotta Ludwigson x Remei. Credits: Los Juanchys

Conclusion

In addition to the two partners, seven suppliers are involved, all of which can be viewed at a glance thanks to the DPP. Although the supply chain extends across three continents and four countries, it remains manageable. The raw material comes from one country in Africa, Tanzania, where it is also ginned.

Further processing, including yarn and fabric production, dyeing, finishing and sewing, takes place in India, mainly in one state, Tamil Nadu. Planning and distribution are handled in Europe by the partners operating in Germany and Switzerland.

By prioritising transparency, the complex textile supply chain, often used as an excuse to conceal suppliers and sub contractors, becomes less complex and more manageable. The digital product passport is a useful tool in making this possible.

CO2 footprint

The DPP also provides information on the CO2 footprint. Remei lists its CO2 emissions for the 2024/25 financial year (Scope 3) by production step: cotton and ginning (101 tonnes); spinning (71 tonnes); fabric production (none, as electricity from renewable energy sources is used); dyeing (67 tonnes); and garment manufacturing (57 tonnes).

“Since 2021, Remei India Ltd. has been financing electricity with I-REC (International Renewable Energy) certificates. This has made it possible to optimise the electricity mix for the entire supply chain,” states Remei.

A large proportion of the CO2 emissions is attributable to logistics, accounting for 213 tonnes. The ginned cotton is transported from Tanzania to India by sea or land. The yarn is also transported by sea or land.

“10 percent of the textiles produced had to be transported by air. Due to generally longer transport times (closure of the Suez Canal), delivery delays and to avoid financial penalties for delays,” explains Remei.

A total of 1,114 tonnes of CO2 were generated, an average of approximately 2 kilograms per garment. According to Remei, this is equivalent to a 13-kilometre car journey in a vehicle that emits 150 grams of CO2 per kilometre.

By investing in the construction of biogas plants for farming families in India and efficient stoves in Tanzania, Remei supports a reduction in local firewood consumption.

“This collaboration shows how shared values can have an impact across generations, company sizes and national borders, and how important strong partnerships are on the path to a sustainable fashion industry,” emphasises Charlotte Piller, founder of Lotta Ludwigson.

Lotta Ludwigson x Remei. Credits: Los Juanchys

The striped Lotta Ludwigson x Remei t-shirts cost 75 euros and the black and white versions cost 65 euros. They will be available from March 18, 2026, via the Lotta Ludwigson online shop, which delivers to all EU countries and Switzerland.

Read also: On the difficulty of correctly assessing the sustainability of cotton