Louis Vuitton and Unicef launch #makeapromiseday

Louis Vuitton is launching #makeapromise day on January 12 in partnership with Unicef, to raise funds for children in urgent need. The initiative comes a year after the luxury brand embarked on the charitable project with an initial three-year global partnership with the Unicef fund.

The aim of the campaign is to help provide care and protection to the world’s most vulnerable children exposed to conflicts, diseases, natural disasters and other issues that threaten their safety and well-being. The promise being to help these children through its support to Unicef.

Together with employees and customers, Louis Vuitton is building a community of supporters and actively raising funds throughout the year for children caught up in humanitarian crises. Louis Vuitton has specially designed a product for this purpose, the Silver Lockit jewellery range, with 200 dollars from each sale of the 600 dollars pendant and 500 dollars bracelet donated to Unicef. An offer will be made that day for those who purchase two Silver Lockits items in all Louis Vuitton stores and on louisvuitton.com.

According to WWD, the fund has thus far raised 2.5 million dollars since January 2016, with proceeds bringing humanitarian support in Syria and Nigeria.

The idea of the #makeapromise campaign is the pinky promise, a tradition very popular among children in Eastern Asia. It has also existed in the United States since the 19th century. It is most common among school age children and close friends whereby entwining pinkies with another person signifies that a promise has been made and sealed.

Photo credit: Louis Vuitton for Unicef