Louis Vuitton marks 130 years of its Monogram with heritage-led collections

As luxury brands continue to invest in recognisable visual codes, few symbols illustrate the power of branding as clearly as the Louis Vuitton Monogram. Created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton in tribute to his father, Louis Vuitton, the canvas marks its 130th anniversary in 2026. To coincide with the milestone, the French luxury house is launching a year-long programme of product releases, campaigns and store windows centred on its Monogram bags and archival references.

The Monogram was conceived at a moment when counterfeiting was already an issue for the Paris-based trunk maker. Georges Vuitton designed the pattern himself, combining interlaced “LV” initials with floral motifs inspired by Neo-Gothic ornamentation and Japonisme, registering it as a protected design. It followed earlier proprietary canvases, including the striped canvas introduced in 1872 and the Damier canvas of 1888. From the outset, the Monogram functioned as both decoration and authentication, an early example of how a repeat pattern could operate as a logo.

Brand recognition

Today, monograms remain one of the most efficient forms of brand recognition in fashion. According to research by consultancy Interbrand, visual identity elements such as logos and monograms are central to brand equity in luxury, where recognisability and consistency underpin long-term value. Louis Vuitton has ranked among Interbrand’s top 10 most valuable global brands for more than a decade, with brand value closely tied to its instantly identifiable Monogram canvas.

The anniversary campaign, launching on January 1st, focuses on five Monogram bags that have become cornerstones of the house’s leather goods business: the Speedy (introduced in 1930), the Keepall (1930), the Noé (1932), the Alma (1992) and the Neverfull (2007). Each model reflects a specific functional origin, from travel and personal mobility to everyday utility, and all remain in continuous production today.

Louis Vuitton’s decision to centre the anniversary on established models reflects a broader industry shift towards heritage storytelling. Bain & Company has consistently reported that leather goods are the largest segment within the global luxury market, accounting for roughly 30 percent of personal luxury goods sales in recent years. Iconic bags with strong visual identities tend to outperform trend-driven designs, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty.

New interpretations

Alongside the core icons, the house will introduce several capsule collections that reinterpret the Monogram through materials, techniques and archival references. The Monogram Origine Collection revisits the 1896 design using a jacquard canvas made from a linen and cotton blend, developed in soft pastel tones. The palette references an archival client register from the late 19th century, linking the product directly to the brand’s documented history.

The VVN Collection focuses on natural cowhide leather, a material long associated with Louis Vuitton’s trunks and travel bags. The leather is untreated, allowing it to darken over time through use, a characteristic that has become a recognisable feature of the brand’s leather goods. This emphasis on patina aligns with growing consumer interest in longevity and product ageing as markers of quality.

A third line, the Time Trunk Collection, uses trompe-l’oeil printing to replicate the wood, metal and canvas details of historic Louis Vuitton trunks. The approach reflects an ongoing trend in luxury towards visual storytelling that references craftsmanship without replicating original construction methods.

The Monogram’s longevity is also tied to its adaptability under different creative leaders. Over the past three decades, it has been reinterpreted by multiple artistic directors, including Marc Jacobs (1997–2013), Nicolas Ghesquière (women’s collections since 2013), Virgil Abloh (men’s collections, 2018–2021) and Pharrell Williams (men’s collections since 2022). Artist collaborations with figures such as Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama and Richard Prince further extended the Monogram’s cultural reach, introducing it to new audiences while retaining its core visual structure.

As Louis Vuitton enters its Monogram anniversary year, the focus remains firmly on continuity rather than reinvention. In an industry where logos and monograms increasingly function as shorthand for heritage, quality and resale value, the LV Monogram stands as one of fashion’s most enduring case studies in brand recognition.