Louis Vuitton to show cruise collection in Barcelona

Louis Vuitton has confirmed that its Cruise 2025 show is set to take place in Barcelona on May 23, initiating a broad collaboration between the luxury brand and the Spanish city.

The event will showcase the latest collection by Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton since 2013. Alongside the fashion show, various planned exhibitions, cultural activations, and educational programs will be held, reported WWD. Following the show, Louis Vuitton will release a City Guide for Barcelona and educational initiatives to support the local creative community. The brand will also host the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona from August 22 to October 27, a major sailing event taking place on the Mediterranean Coast.

Pietro Beccari, CEO of Louis Vuitton, emphasised the shared values and heritage between Barcelona and the luxury brand and the collaboration aims to celebrate creativity and design in the city. The complete slate of events includes preliminary regattas, the Youth & Puig Women’s America’s Cup, and the main events: the Louis Vuitton Cup and the 37th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup.

Louis Vuitton's longstanding connection with Barcelona, dating back to its participation in the 1929 Barcelona International Exhibition and the opening of its first Spanish store in 1987, adds historical significance to this collaboration, WWD said. The venue for the Cruise 2025 show is yet to be revealed, continuing the tradition of selecting unique and iconic locations for these events.