Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons

The worlds of art and high fashion have once more collided with American artist Jeff Koons collaborating with luxury house Louis Vuitton.

The pairing sees a playful campaign featuring the artist for the brand’s holiday campaign, titled the “World of Wondrous Gifts.”

An ecommerce edit of styles include Koon’s interpretations of French master painters such as Manet and Gauguin, as well as Turner and Klimt, of which images are reinterpreted on bags alongside the Louis Vuitton monogram for its new gift collection.

About artist Klimt Koon stated: “Today’s influencer-driven culture has been around longer than you may think. Austrian Gustav Klimt, made it-girls out of the Viennese women he painted. His goal: make them seem delightfully vicious, charmingly sinful, and fascinatingly perverse. It seems as though there’s lasting intrigue behind a cool bad girl.”

Louis Vuitton has previously worked with Koons on two retail collections inspired by the artist’s “Gazing Ball” series that reinterprets master works from painters such as Da Vinci and Monet.

Photo credit: Louis Vuitton website