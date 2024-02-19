Luckynelly changes business model from sales to rentals

Vegan accessories label Luckynelly, which FashionUnited featured just a few weeks ago, has gone one step further in its sustainable efforts and changed its business model: From now on, it will only offer its vegan accessories on a rental basis.

“As one of the most successful labels for vegan designer handbags, we not only attach great importance to sustainable production, but also to conscious consumption. That is why our vegan luxury bags are no longer for sale as of this year. All of our unique pieces, which we have handmade since our foundation in 2012, are now exclusively available for rent. We will only produce customised bags as exceptions,” announced the label in a recent press release.

Although just twelve years old, Luckynelly creations have already appeared on international catwalks and in renowned fashion magazines: At fashion weeks in New York and Paris, for example, as well as on the cover of Elle and in features in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan.

The handbags are available for exclusive fashion shoots, fashion shows, red carpet events and film productions. They are distributed to registered fashion and art professionals via PR agencies such as the Copper Room by Flying Solo in New York City or Gallery Malina in Berlin.

Will there be no new Luckynelly creations?

Despite the change in business model and a focus on more sustainable consumption, the label will continue to create new bag styles. “We will continue to develop exclusive designer models from innovative materials. This process is important for promoting the visibility of the brand and use of vegan materials, such as the Berriestex and Plantfur (vegan fur made from plants) materials we have developed, in the luxury fashion world. At the same time, it offers space for creative and innovative new, exclusive designs,” states Luckynelly.

Customised products are also still available on request. These are made to individual specifications, carefully handcrafted and made from sustainable materials, just like the Berlin label's other styles.

“This process is time-consuming and reflects the emotional connection we have with our bags. A production period of up to six months is not uncommon. Each bag is unique, made with passion, love and quality,” says Luckynelly proudly. The result are high-quality and innovative, unique pieces that are designed to last a lifetime.

With its latest move, the Berlin-based accessories label is following a trend: According to research by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, circular business models, in sectors such as rental and resale, have the potential to grow from 3.5 percent of the global fashion market today to 23 percent by 2030, representing a 700 billion US dollar opportunity.

In an interview with FashionUnited at the beginning of December 2023 Luckynelly founder and designer Christine Rochlitz told more about the label’s PETA-certified vegan materials, the manufacturing process, winning the Green Product Award as the editors' favourite and the inspiration behind the brand.