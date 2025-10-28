Lululemon continues to expand its reach into licensed sporting merchandise

Canadian activewear brand Lululemon is expanding its partnership with Fanatics with an elevated apparel collection for fans of the National Football League (NFL), continuing to expand its reach into licensed apparel for sports teams and leagues, following the success of its multi-year collaboration with the National Hockey League (NHL), which debuted last year.

The new deal will see Lululemon launching an elevated apparel fanwear collection from October 28 for all 32 NFL teams, as the activewear brand continues to reinforce its connection between sport, fashion and fandom, while expanding the reach of its brand.

Lululemon x NFL collection Credits: Lululemon

The Lululemon x NFL collection will feature signature Lululemon pieces across men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, including core products from its Steady State men’s franchise, and women’s styles from its Define, Scuba, and Align ranges, all featuring signature team marks.

The move marks the first time that Lululemon has offered officially licensed products for the NFL or any of its teams. Prices will range from 48 to 168 US dollars, and will be available online at the NFLShop.com and Fanatics.com, as well as at team retail locations, including online and at stadium retail stores. In addition, the collection will be available internationally on local NFL Shop sites.

Lululemon unveils debut collection with the NFL

Celeste Burgoyne, president of Americas and global guest innovation at Lululemon, said in a statement: “True NFL fans wear their pride. For them, fan gear is more than apparel, it’s a badge of loyalty and a way to instantly connect with a community that is like a family.

“We looked to honour that passionate devotion and are thrilled to be part of that ritual found throughout the NFL season.”

To celebrate the collection, former popular NFL players, including Joe Montana, Nick Foles, Ryan Clark and Emmanuel Acho, are featured in the ‘Welcome to the Fam Club’ brand campaign, spotlighting the families behind the athletes.

Lululemon first partnered with Fanatics in October 2024 to launch a premium line of fan apparel for the NHL, initially with 15 designs for 11 NHL teams, before expanding to a full 32-team assortment this autumn.

The move was part of Fanatics Commerce, the leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, looking to produce more branded and female-focused collaborations. The response to the debut Lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection was described as “explosive,” by Fanatics, with the range attracting 80 percent of all NHL merchandising sales on the launch day, with the women’s products being “hot sellers,” accounting for 40 percent of all sales.

When the expanded NHL collection was launched earlier this month, Andrew Low Ah Kee, chief executive of Fanatics Commerce, said of the success: “The response to last year’s NHL x Lululemon collaboration was phenomenal - especially the demand for women’s products, which confirmed our shared vision to elevate the fan experience.”

In recent years, the Vancouver-based Lululemon has also expanded its reach to F1 through its partnership with seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, and with the Olympic and Paralympic Games by designing Team Canada's athletic uniforms.

