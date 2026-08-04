Lululemon launches MLB collection with Fanatics

Canadian activewear brand Lululemon has launched its debut collection with Major League Baseball (MLB) in partnership with Fanatics, as it looks to continue its expansion into the licensed sports space, following the success of its National Hockey League (NHL) and National Football League (NFL) collaborations.

The Lululemon x MLB collection features both performance and lifestyle items across men’s and women’s apparel and accessories for all 30 MLB teams, blending Lululemon designs with each franchise's logos and identities.

Lululemon x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics

Carla Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of North America at Lululemon, said in a statement: “At Lululemon, we’re passionate about creating incredible product and supporting our communities. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Major League Baseball and Fanatics to create a unique opportunity to connect, sweat, and celebrate the power of community.”

Highlights from the MLB collection include Lululemon signature styles the Scuba hoodie, Define jacket and Align pants, as well as the Everywhere Belt bag and Coach’s jacket. A leopard-print Lightweight Run Shell and Multi-Pocket Running anorak complete the offering.

Lululemon x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics

Sam Archibald, chief merchandising officer of Fanatics Commerce, added: “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Lululemon, extending their iconic, elevated product line to the passionate fanbases of all 30 MLB teams.

“As we continue to invest in growing our women’s business, Lululemon is a key strategic partner. Together, we’re expanding an elevated assortment that gives more ways to express their team pride on gameday and every day.”

The Lululemon x MLB collection is available across Fanatics’ network of sites, including Fanatics.com, MLBShop.com , and select stadium retail stores.

Lululemon x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics

Lululemon x MLB collection Credits: Fanatics