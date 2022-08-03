Luxury carmaker McLaren to launch high-end sneakers

Auto giant McLaren is diverging its categories and launching a high-end sneaker collection to complement its portfolio of luxury cars.

The British automaker, best known for its high-end racing sports cars and Formula 1, has debuted an innovative sneaker designed in partnership with footwear label Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL). The companies joined forces to create a new silhouette rooted in technology and innovation, combining the pursuit of performance with world class quality and luxurious materials. Prices start at 545 pounds, or 648 euros.

The limited-edition line of trainers called HySpeed will be available in 5 colours and aims to be as aerodynamic as McLaren’s vehicles. Its unique proposition is a patented technology to improve vertical leap, as well as a three-piece segmented midsole and nitrogen-filled cushioning.

“Over the past two years, the APL and McLaren teams have collaborated on countless design sketches, many different construction techniques, extensive product testing, and rounds of samples to create the most unique performance shoe the market has ever seen,” said APL co-founders Adam and Ryan Goldston.

“Working with McLaren has been a dream come true for us at APL. McLaren’s history in design and performance is unmatched and the team’s expertise and attention to detail truly shine in this collaboration.”