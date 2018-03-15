LVMH limits Céline online sales to own platform 24 Sèvres

LVMH's digital platform 24 Sèvres will be "the first and only e-commerce multi-brand to sell Céline".

The news comes as the French fashion house is being transformed behind the scenes under new Creative Director Hedi Slimane. Céline's former Creative Director, Phoebe Philo, famously thought it 'not chic' to sell online, driving customers to come to its stores for the experience, touch its fabrics and try the garments.

As was reported by the Business of Fashion, 24 Sèvres will sell all the brand's categories including ready-to-wear, leather goods and eyewear. Exclusive to 24 Sèvres will be a capsule collection of 5 existing styles revisited in new colors. 24 Sèvres currently ships to over 80 countries worldwide.

"Céline is an important and exciting addition for us, it was the brand most requested by consumers," Eric Goguey, Chief Executive of 24 Sèvres, told the Business of Fashion. "I am sure it will be a great success for Céline and for us ".

The deal with 24 Sèvres is also the first sign indicative of the strength of the LVMH home site and of the competitive advantage in the relationship with its subsidiaries.

Launched in June 2017, 24 Sèvres could prove to be a competitor for online luxury platforms such as Yoox Net-a-porter, Farfetch and Matches Fashion, although currently it lags behind in both visitor numbers and sales.

According to data from SimilarWeb's digital marketing intelligence service, quoted by Business of Fashion, "the monthly unique visitors of 24 Sèvres in February 2018 were just over 150 thousand, compared to 1.15 million Matches Fashion, 2.5 million Net-a-Porter and 6.67 million Farfetch."

Credits: Photo Celine bordeaux bag source 24 Sèvres