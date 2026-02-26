Lyle & Scott: SS26 collection launch

Legacy

Legacy is Lyle & Scott’s mainline menswear collection. For Spring Summer 2026, it builds on the pieces the brand is known for and introduces a fresher, more progressive direction across the range.

Lyle & Scott has always sat in a particular space. Sport, style and culture, without forcing itself into any one lane. Over 150 years the brand has been worn across different eras and different scenes, not because it chased them, but because the product felt right for the moment.

That product focus is the starting point for SS26. Polos, knitwear and lightweight jackets remain central, forming the foundation of the collection. This season they are developed through new fits, updated design details and improved production techniques, giving familiar styles a cleaner shape and a stronger feel. The aim is simple: make the icons better, not just different.

Legacy SS26. Credits: Lyle & Scott

Alongside them, SS26 brings in newer silhouettes and more modern set dressing. Pieces that feel easy to wear but carry a bit more intent. A sharper edge where it counts, while staying true to what people come to Lyle & Scott for in the first place.

The season’s inspiration draws lightly from familiar British references, including the energy of 90s Britpop and 00s indie style, but it stays in the background. Lyle & Scott has lived through multiple cycles of music, sport and street style, and that history gives the brand permission to evolve. SS26 uses that perspective to speak to new audiences, without losing the clarity of the Golden Eagle.

Colour and fabric follow the same approach. Strong core shades sit alongside washed tones and lighter seasonal colour. Fabrics are tactile and practical, designed for day-to-day wear, and the way modern wardrobes actually work.

Legacy SS26. Credits: Lyle & Scott

Reframed

ReFramed is Lyle & Scott expressed through a more refined lens. It is a standalone collection built for a sharper, more considered wardrobe, where materials and proportion set the tone.

ReFramed is intentionally understated in its branding. The Golden Eagle is not used, and the identity is expressed through subtle executions and premium finishing. It is confident by design, relying on proportion, fabrication and detail rather than prominent logos.

The collection draws inspiration from Scottish Art Nouveau, using its principles rather than reproducing its motifs. You see it in the precision of the lines, the quiet structure of the silhouettes and the way texture is used to add depth without noise. It is heritage approached with intention, then translated for now.

Reframed SS26. Credits: Lyle & Scott

Silhouettes are modern and precise. Shirts and trousers lean into a tailored sensibility, while lightweight outerwear and refined knitwear bring versatility across the season. Each piece stands strongly on its own, and the collection comes into its own when styled together.

Colour is controlled and contemporary. Neutrals and mineral tones form the foundation, supported by understated accents that keep the wardrobe flexible. Fabrication remains central, with finish and handle treated as design decisions, not afterthoughts.

ReFramed is for customers who want something quieter, sharper and more personal. It shows the strength of Lyle & Scott can be felt without relying on a logo.

Reframed SS26. Credits: Lyle & Scott

The Lyle & Scott SS26 collections are now online at the Lyle & Scott website and selected retailers worldwide.