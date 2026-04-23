Lyle & Scott teams up with Wavey Garms for an exclusive capsule collection reimagining archival silhouettes

This season, Lyle & Scott hands over the creative keys to British fashion, cultural and community platform Wavey Garms to collaborate on a limited collection that revives styles from Lyle & Scott’s illustrious archive – spanning from the 40’s to the early 00’s.

Born on the frontlines of London’s street culture, Wavey Garms is a brand that is regarded as being the pulse point for UK fashion, music, and youth movements. Founded by Andrès Branco in 2012 the community turned cult brand has long championed individuality, nostalgia, and subcultural energy. The marriage of these two brands comes with a shared core value of looking to Britain’s cultural past to dress a modern menswear audience.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

Credits: Lyle & Scott

Curated by Wavey Garms is a capsule that digs into Lyle & Scott’s sporting, knitwear and fashion history by reworking styles into a new context.

Football terrace staple jackets are refined with futuristic opaque fabrications and a nod to the British rave scene that’s synonymous with Wavey Garms. The hero item of the collection reimagines a prototype golfwear jumper – a garment dedicated to embroidery experimentation that is usually left behind the scenes. The pale crew neck knit is adorned with cobranded patches, a playful nod to Lyle & Scott’s longstanding presence in sportwear.

Vintage script typefaces from the 1940’s are woven throughout, whilst accessories are modernised as demonstrated by the 5-panel cap with rope detailing. Knitwear is emboldened with micro triangle prints in muted colourways which harks back to the brands stronghold during the mod era.

Credits: Lyle & Scott

“The announcement of the Oasis comeback tour became an unexpected cultural reference point. Although it has since happened, at the time it really shaped our thinking, tapping into a pure 90s Britpop energy. We leaned into Manchester-inspired aesthetics: relaxed, baggy silhouettes, smart casual layering, and statement outerwear” – Andrès Branco

Each item highlights a different pillar of Lyle & Scott’s rich 152 year history. The result is a capsule that is nostalgic at heart but reimagined for a new type of consumer.

Lyle & Scott Curated by Wavey Garms drops at 8 am on Thursday 23rd April, available online and selected European retailers.