Lyst hottest brand ranking sees Gucci reclaim top spot

Global fashion search platform Lyst released its quarterly report ranking fashion's hottest brands this week.

Titled the Lyst Index, the report analyses the online shopping behaviour of more than 5 million shoppers a month searching, browsing and buying fashion across 12,000 designers and stores online.

Gucci tops the list of hottest brands

It's latest data shows Gucci is back at number one, followed by Off-White and Balenciaga rounding out the top three.

According to Lyst's analysis, Gucci accessories remain the most wanted fashion items worldwide, topping both the women’s and men’s most wanted products lists this quarter. It's Gucci GG logo belt has been a regular fixture in the Lyst Index top products list for a full year, and is still driving more than 1 million global searches a month.

Versace and Fendi are seeing the benefits of the global trend for 90s nostalgia, captivating a new generation of millennial fans. Tapping into the logomania craze, Fendi has reinvented its FF ‘Zucca’ monogram, as championed by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj. The Instagram generation are shopping for both pre-owned and new Fendi designs.

Off-White's second place ranking was fuelled by Virgil Abloh's debut as men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton, with his first runway show that took place in Paris in June.

Givenchy climbed two places from number 6 to 4, no doubt due to the interest sparked by Clare Waight Keller designing the wedding dress for the royal wedding. Contemporary line Goat has also benefited from ‘the Meghan effect’, its occasion dresses proving to be a popular choice for summer shoppers, with the Whitney dress in 9th place in the hottest products list.

The only sportswear brand in the Index this quarter is Nike, which jumped from 20 to 11 due to its covetable fashion collaborations and digital prowess.

When it comes to the most in demand products, Prada's nylon belt bag scores 4th place, followed by French designer Jacquemus Saudade dress, Off-White's industrial belt and Chanel's canvas espadrilles. Rounding out the women's products top ten is the controversial Balenciaga platform Crocs.

The hottest men's products list is dominated by luxury pool slides; Prada, Gucci and Versace are the key players driving searches for this summer’s biggest footwear trend. Also on the men's list is Gucci's vintage fanny pack bag, Balenciaga's Triple S sneakers. Finishing the top 10 of products is Givenchy's Cuban star polo shirt.

Photo courtesy of Lyst.