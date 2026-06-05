MA Program Leader Kyinat Motla on Storytelling in Fashion Today

Kyinat Motla’s career spans fashion design, filmmaking, photography and education across three continents. As Program Leader of the MA Content Creation and Production at Vogue College of Fashion, she brings an interdisciplinary perspective to teaching, grounded in collaboration, curiosity and contemporary storytelling.

How did you begin your career in the industry, and were there any early moments that particularly stand out to you?

I hold a BFA in Fashion Design from Parsons The New School for Design. During my formative and very inspiring time in New York, I undertook several internships that gave me early exposure to different facets of the industry. Highlights include working in the fashion cupboard at Harper’s Bazaar, an accessories intern at WWD and a design intern at The Row.

After completing my BFA, I returned to Switzerland to pursue an MA in Filmmaking at École de Cinéma Genève. This shift into visual storytelling broadened my creative approach and continues to inform my work today.

Following my MA, I moved to Pakistan, where I worked as a freelance photographer for UNICEF and as a Media Consultant. I contributed to music videos, television series and talk shows focused on entertainment education, particularly around maternal and child health.

Alongside this, I founded my own fashion brand, producing traditional Pakistani womenswear and leading a small production team. We created garments that incorporated painting and hand embroidery, grounding the work in craftsmanship while engaging with contemporary design.

It was also during this time that I began my academic career, teaching at Iqra University. This eventually led me to the UK, where I spent 7 years as a Lecturer and Senior Lecturer at London College of Fashion, teaching on the BA Fashion Styling and Production program, before moving to Vogue College of Fashion, where I now serve as Program Leader for the MA Content Creation and Production.

What skills or perspectives did you develop in your career that continue to influence your work as a program leader at Vogue College?

One of the most important skills I have developed is the ability to communicate clearly and effectively. Fashion is inherently collaborative, so being able to articulate ideas while also listening and being adaptable is essential.

I also value patience and empathy in these environments, as creative work can be vulnerable, so your collaborators should feel supported to take risks and grow.

It is also integral to enjoy the process. To play, to try different things without focusing too much on the outcome. Curiosity and openness are key for staying inspired!

What excites you most about teaching the next generation of fashion and luxury professionals?

Their willingness to be bold and to challenge expectations. I am excited by students who want to disrupt, have fun and do something different. I find that there is a strong desire to tell contemporary stories that feel relevant to today’s audiences, often drawing from their own personal histories and cultural identities as a source of inspiration, which is wonderful.

What conversations or shifts in the worlds of fashion and luxury do you find compelling right now?

The rise of digital storytelling, immersive experiences and creator-led content is reshaping the industry and opening new forms of authorship.

There is also an important and ongoing conversation around identity, heritage and representation, particularly around who gets to tell stories and how those stories are shared.

If you could sit in on your own class as a student, what would you be most excited to explore?

I would be most excited by the interdisciplinary nature of the program, especially the opportunity to experiment across fashion, film, digital media and live or sensory experiences.

The ability to develop a concept and translate it across multiple platforms is something I would have really valued as a student, along with the freedom to tell stories that feel personal and relevant.

What emerging trends in visual production, digital platforms or creator culture do you find most influential today?

The democratization of content creation is one of the most influential shifts. Creators now have the tools to produce and distribute high-quality work independently, which continues to reshape traditional structures within fashion and media.

If your students took just one mindset from your classroom into their careers, what would you hope it would be?

A strong sense of curiosity and critical thinking. The ability to question, reflect and continuously evolve is far more valuable than any single technical skill.

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