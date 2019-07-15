MAC Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Collection

The Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Collection from MAC is marked by the hashtag #FUTURECOMMUTER – the diverse styles actually ‘commute’ between the future and the retro trend of the ’80s and ’90s. The super-trendy collection was inspired by the four themes of MODERN ELEGANCE, FUTURE VINTAGE, URBAN MINIMALIST and DIGITAL ACTIVISM.

MODERN ELEGANCE

MODERN ELEGANCE, the first collection theme, is purist, clean and tailored, with classic patterns such as pepita, tartan and discreet prints. The wide and straight styles with high waist exude lightness. Pleated trousers make for a casual play with volume. The trousers have fine textures such as light cotton gabardines, poplin plus linen and high-grade dyed yarns from Italy. In this collection theme the high-grade cotton material COTTONFLEXX, which has been quite popular for a number of seasons, is an important fabric. Additionally, MAC is presenting a new bi-stretch item: a chic summer wool made of polyester and viscose. The looks in MODERN ELEGANCE focus on flats, while styles in super-light dark denim are only to be found occasionally. The colour palette consists of beige, vanilla and pastels. Fashion and colour highlights are provided by galloons and tapes. The accessories are also fittingly clean and purist, with marbled pocket linings and buttons.

FUTURE VINTAGE

The journey goes back to the ’90s: FUTURE VINTAGE comes with characteristic streetwear styles and destroyed looks. This collection theme contains many denims, especially bleached, super-bleached and vintage denims such as the grainy DENIMFLEXX. Its masculine streaky look makes it very striking while ensuring unlimited freedom of movement due to its 40% elasticity.

Batik is also part of FUTURE VINTAGE. Characteristic of the ’90s, the styles are very colourful. Trousers with stripes, dungarees and wide Dad Pants mark the theme. The themes of ‘ecology’ and ‘sustainability’ make up a significant part of this collection theme. For Spring/Summer 2020, MAC has expanded its recycled denim portfolio, presenting a new denim made of 97% organic cotton and 3% processed and reused elastane. High-grade denims from the renowned manufacturer Candiani Denim – a name that signals innovation and premium quality – are used as well. They include denims that are dyed on the basis of Kitotex® technology. The chitosan required for it is gained from renewable raw materials. For Spring/Summer 2020, MAC works with a beige denim from Candiani, for example, which was dyed with nutshells. Moreover, in the new collection MAC uses high-grade and authentic washes from Italy and washes with the GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certificate.

URBAN MINIMALIST

In its third collection theme, URBAN MINIMALIST, MAC’s design team presents various leisure trousers such as beach and pull-on trousers, Bermuda shorts, but also carrot trousers, cargo styles and workwear. Ethno is another central theme. The fabrics are grainy, suitable for workwear: linen twill as well as garment dyed canvas. The trousers are striking with burnt and tropical colour shades, and the pocket linings are done in very loud colours. Accessories that are typical of workwear such as ribbons and belt bags complete the looks.

DIGITAL ACTIVISM

The DIGITAL ACTIVISM styles were influenced by the ’80s. Here sportswear and athleisure styles in technical, futuristic materials such as neoprene dominate. Joggers, track cargos and the Future Pants, plus the unisex theme ONE FOR ALL, are important looks. Denim is also a strong presence in this part of the collection with the top seller JOG’N JEANS, which combines the authentic look of jeans with the wearing comfort of jogging trousers. The sweat fabric is dyed with indigo and washed like denim. MACFLEXX must not be missing in Spring/Summer 2020 either: the masculine MACFLEXX denim has up to 80% elasticity, which ensures room to move previously unheard of in jeans. The washes of the denims are mainly moon wash and marble wash. The colour world is very strong, with neon colours and batik looks. The styles are marked by digital prints and very bold new labelling. Important accessories of the trousers are ribbons which, like the pocket linings, are mostly done in loud neon colours.