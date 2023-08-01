Macian Reveals its First Women‘s English Shoes Collection

Macian, the new footwear brand steeped in English history, craftsmanship and heritage, launches its first collection this month. Macian creates empowered elegance by redefining the classics in luxury shoemaking. Inspired by classic English footwear but on the heels of a new woman led era. Macian is intentional artistry, which appreciates timeless designs with new iterations for its modern muses. Born out of Italian Sprezzatura, English craft and superior construction. A female led brand made to propel and embolden a new generation of women.

Macian is the birthright of two distinct extraordinary design heritages coming together to become one. Founder, Silvia Olcese grew up in Liguria, a region that was exposed to British culture during the XIX century. As a creative, growing up amidst this historical scenery, mental nods found their way into her intuitive design philosophy. The rusty red, forest greens and mustard yellows of childhood summers in Portofino colored her palette. Macian’s derives from visual memories and a solid appreciation of their origins. Macian’s team is comprised of Northamptonshire’s shoemakers who come from a lineage that traces centuries of making perennial leather classics. The brand retraces British soles and reinvents them through historical archives and modern manipulations. Macian takes an eco conscious approach to luxury goods, through craft and material. Using expert welting techniques, and durable soles, Macian shoes are made to last, away from fast fashion production or trends, rather made to be coveted and sustained through time.

Macian’s first collection is culturally intertwined, British classics, Italian visions and oriental art. Taking References from the Japanese Ukiyo-e prints, inspired by nature in its formal perfection and dynamism. Heritage British shoemaking with Italian flair narrates a story that takes you from east to west.

A new post pandemic brand, when the world slowed down Macian looked back, it exists as an effort to bring back historical importance of craft making in a new fast paced era. It respects the old and welcomes the new; it is a luxury footwear brand for the ages.

About Macian

Macian is a woman luxury footwear brand steeped in English history, craftsmanship and heritage. It celebrates it and highlights it. The brand promise is to respect the artistry and heritage of shoemaking and showcase it in contemporary and luxurious design. The brand takes its name from a historical reference, which ties into the brand personality: MACIAN [/ˈmɑ.ki.ɑn/]. Old English Verb: To make or create in an artisanal and artistic sense.

Macian sells directly to customers globally through its own online shop.

