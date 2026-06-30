Made For A Woman and the new value of craft in Madagascar

Luxury has long celebrated craftsmanship. Yet behind every threaded piece, embroidered detail or handmade object is a person whose story often remains invisible.

Increasingly, the conversation is changing. The question is no longer only what is made, but who benefits from making it.

In Madagascar, Made For A Woman offers a powerful example of what becomes possible when craftsmanship, opportunity and human dignity grow together.

Joy und opportunity are the cornerstones of the social enterprise and luxury craft brand Made for a Woman. Credits: by Angy Razafinjatovo and Andrianina Raharisoa

When I asked Eileen Akbaraly what has changed most since she founded Made For A Woman, I expected her to talk about growth.

The numbers are certainly there. More than 1,000 women are now part of the company. Thousands of family members benefit indirectly through stable income, education, healthcare, childcare and ongoing support.

But that wasn’t her answer.

“The biggest thing you would feel is joy,” she told me.

For a moment, I was surprised, because we spend so much time talking about impact in terms of statistics, development goals and economic indicators that we sometimes forget to ask what change actually feels like.

She was describing her atelier in Madagascar, and the way she spoke made you feel the joy of the people and the product they make.

Written by Waridi Wardah is a Berlin-based creative strategist, writer, and mentor working at the intersection of African fashion, culture, and global design. She leads Fashion Office FA254, connecting African designers with European markets. Since 2015, she has also been a partner and board adviser to Hub of Africa Fashion Week in Addis Ababa.

Women weaving, laughing, teaching one another.

Conversations moving across the room while work continues. There is focus, but it is not silent. It feels alive in a way that is hard to reduce to words. And what stands out most is not survival, but joy.

What they are working with is mostly raphia, a natural fibre that is deeply connected to Madagascar. More than three-quarters of the world’s raphia comes from the island, where it grows in the humid forests of the north before finding its way into everything from everyday objects to works of art. For Made For A Woman, working with raphia is about more than craftsmanship. It is a way of preserving local know-how, supporting local suppliers, and continuing a tradition that has been part of Malagasy life for generations, using a natural material that comes directly from the country itself.

More than three-quarters of the world’s raphia comes from the island of Madagascar. Credits: via Made for A Woman / Geoffrey Gaspard

And perhaps that is what makes Made For A Woman unique.

Born and raised in Madagascar, Eileen grew up surrounded by contradictions. Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world, yet it is also one of the richest in craftsmanship, creativity and natural beauty. The talent was always there. The skill was always there. What was often missing was opportunity.

After studying abroad and travelling through India, where she witnessed another side of the fashion industry’s production realities, she returned home with a question that would eventually become a company: what would happen if the people creating value were placed at the centre of it?

The answer did not begin with luxury. It began with women.

Women who had been excluded from economic opportunity. Women living with disabilities. Single mothers. Survivors of violence. Women whose talent was visible, but whose futures often felt limited by circumstance.

Eileen Akbaraly, the founde of Made for A Woman. Credits: Vincent Thomas / Dioscureagency

Today, more than a decade later, Made For A Woman has become one of Madagascar’s most recognised social enterprises and luxury craft brands. Yet walking through the atelier, the story does not feel corporate. It feels deeply human.

What Eileen speaks about most is not production capacity, but transformation.

She talks about confidence.

About women who once struggled to imagine next year now making plans for the future. Women who train others. Women who manage teams. Women who have rediscovered parts of themselves that had been buried beneath years of simply getting through each day.

Listening to her, I was struck by how often she returned to the idea of identity — not the identity of a brand, but the identity of a person.

Because before someone can build a house, educate a child or grow a business, they first need to believe that those things belong to them. That belief is often the first thing poverty takes away, and perhaps the most powerful thing Made For A Woman restores.

Made for a Woman is focussing on developing its own brand after collaborations with luxury houses. Credits: by Greg Davalos

The fashion industry has started paying attention.

Collaborations with Chloé, Fendi and Bottega Veneta have brought Malagasy craftsmanship into some of luxury’s most respected houses. For many brands, craftsmanship has become a valuable asset. For Eileen, however, the conversation goes further.

The question is not simply whether craftsmanship is recognised, but whether the people behind it are recognised too.

When artisans see pieces they have woven appear in international campaigns or luxury collections, something shifts. The work is no longer anonymous. The distance between maker and market becomes a little smaller, and with it comes pride.

Not because a luxury house validates the work, but because the women begin to see their own value reflected back at them.

Shifts inside the company.

For a long time, a large part of Made For A Woman’s work existed through collaborations and production for other luxury houses. It brought visibility, learning, and access to the highest standards of craftsmanship. But over time, there was also a desire for something more direct.

Recognising the people behind a craft – Made for A Woman strives to create responsible social couture. Credits: by Angy Razafinjatovo and Andrianina Raharisoa

Today, the brand is increasingly focused on building its own collections and its own voice. Not only working behind other names, but slowly stepping into its own space within luxury, with pieces that carry the identity of Madagascar more clearly and intentionally.

It is still the same craftsmanship, the same hands, the same atelier. But the intention is changing — from being part of someone else’s story, to also telling its own.

What I admired most throughout our conversation was Eileen’s refusal to separate business from humanity.

Many people advised her to simplify the model, to focus only on production, or to separate social impact from commercial growth. Instead, she chose to keep everything connected: the craftsmanship, the business, the care, the education, the community, the women.

Made for A Woman is an living example of what a business can become. Credits: by Angy Razafinjatovo and Andrianina Raharisoa

In a world that often rewards simplification, Made For A Woman has grown by embracing complexity.

And perhaps that is why it feels less like a brand and more like a living example of what business can become when people come first.

In that sense, the story of Made For A Woman is still unfolding. And what it is building is not just a model for ethical production, but a question that the wider industry has yet to fully answer: what does it mean to make beautifully, without forgetting the people who make beauty possible?

The luxury products are beautiful. The collaborations are impressive. But neither feels like the real story.

The real story is what happens when women who were once overlooked begin to see themselves differently.

Everything else grows from there.