Make a splash with this summer’s swimwear trends

This year swimwear is ready to make a statement. There are a multitude of styles available, which means everyone can find their favorite. The most important thing is to have fun with your choice of swimwear, so don’t be afraid to be bold and make a splash. Below, FashionUnited takes a closer look at some of the most popular swimwear trends. Read along and get inspired for this summer.

Neon hues

For the most on-trend look, opt for a two piece swimsuit in a bright color. Anything and everything that brings out your tan is a great choice. Make your pick between vibrant purples, glowing oranges or neon greens. The best thing about these colors is that they suit everyone, and will make sure you don’t go unnoticed by the pool or beach. If these colors feel too bold, you can opt for a turquoise or light yellow, which are still bright but make a statement in a more low-key manner.

Tropical prints

This year, we are yearning for the tropics. What better way to seek escapism than from your bikini! The prints that will transport us straight to a paradise getaway include bold florals, tropical greenery, as well as animal prints. These prints come in all the colors of the rainbow, so you are free to make your pick. Don’t be afraid to mix and match either, this year there are no limits. Try out a floral top with a cheetah print bottom or a graphic print with palm trees.

Active swim

Along with the athleisure trend, swimwear has also become more sporty. We are seeing tops with wider straps for increased support, tops that could pass for a crop top, and even long sleeved bikini tops. These work equally well for lounging by the pool or hopping on your board during a surf, since they incorporate practicality and style. This means you do not have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction whilst enjoying your activities, all the while remaining trendy. Channel your inner lifeguard and stay comfortable and cool.

The return of the one-piece

This season, the one-piece looks anything but dated. The trendiest versions feature a scooped back or a belt for a flattering silhouette. If you feel like flashing some skin, choose a swimsuit that introduces strappy back details, a high leg or playful cut outs. The one-pieces feature the same color and print trends featured above, so you will be sure to stay on trend. Who said one-pieces had to be boring?

