London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA) has launched its bold new video series, MAKING IT: Creative Careers Unlocked, a fresh initiative designed to spotlight real stories, skills, and diverse career paths in the creative industries.

Hosted by Sadie Clayton, LCCA’s Head of Industry Engagement and Partnerships, the series invites viewers inside the fashion and design world. Each episode features candid conversations with industry professionals, exploring their unique journeys—from visual merchandising and sustainable fashion to the impact of AI and technology in creative roles. The series aims to reveal how creativity is constantly redefining the industry landscape.

MAKING IT is more than a content series—it’s a platform for real-world opportunities. Each company featured collaborates with LCCA to develop live briefs, allowing students to apply their skills in authentic industry contexts. These projects let students work directly with professionals, build practical portfolios, and gain experience crucial for launching their careers.

Sadie Clayton explains, “Having navigated the fashion industry for years, I've learned that the most valuable currency isn't just talent—it's access to knowledge and genuine connections. 'Making It' is my way of democratizing that access, ensuring career insights reach every aspiring creative, regardless of background.”

The MAKING IT series is an invaluable resource for aspiring creatives curious about the many paths available in fashion and beyond. By showcasing behind the scenes roles and innovative career journeys, it opens doors to opportunities that might otherwise go unseen.

Episode 1: Fashion Expression with Kelly-Ann from Oxfam

The debut episode features Sadie Clayton in conversation with Kelly-Ann, Manager and Visual Merchandiser at Oxfam Bethnal Green. Timed to coincide with Second Hand September—a nationwide campaign launched by Oxfam encouraging people to choose pre-loved fashion and rethink their shopping habits for a more sustainable future—this episode focuses on visual merchandising and creative storytelling, highlighting Kelly-Ann’s Pride-themed window display and the empowering message: “Be Proud, Be You.” By aligning with Second Hand September, the episode not only celebrates individual expression and the positive change creativity can spark in communities, but also champions the environmental and social impact of embracing second-hand fashion choices.

Watch the first episode now on our YouTube channel. The next episode we will host Natasha Wood from Bettex talking about product lifecycle, role of tech in product development and much more. Subscribe to our Youtube channel and never miss an episode.