Mango launches solidarity collection to support breast cancer research

Spanish retailer Mango is teaming up with cancer research organisation the FERO Foundation for a solidarity collection. Proceeds from sales of the range will be donated to the cause, which has seen both organisations team up since 2008.

Now in its fifth year, Mango has to date donated nearly one million euros, and this season will launch a Made of Seams concept, which highlights scars as part of a journey through life. The theme was developed in part with the McCann creative agency.

The launch coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in October, and International Breast Cancer Day, on 19 October.

The Mango solidarity collection, which is now available on the Mango.com online channel and at selected stores in some twenty countries, is made up of five t-shirts with different designs for the Woman line.

Some of the garments in the Mango X FERO collection feature exposed seams and labels with a message that refers to scars being stitches that demonstrate our zest for life.

Image: Mango x FERO Foundation

The partnership between the retail giant and FERO Foundation began in 2008, when famous sisters Penélope and Mónica Cruz designed a t-shirt to raise awareness for breast cancer. Since 2017 both organisations have collaborated in the launch of an annual collection to directly raise funds for breast cancer research.

To date the proceeds have allowed the FERO Foundation to fund the Advanced Molecular Diagnostics Programme at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, where they are exploring how to improve the diagnosis of the disease, as well as creating a FERO-Mango Scholarship for breast cancer research, which promotes the careers of young researchers in this field and which this year will award its fourth scholarship. The winners will be announced at the charity gala FERO will hold in Madrid in November.