Mango unveils new collaboration with Supriya Lele

Spanish retailer Mango has launched a new collaboration for the summer with British-Indian designer Supriya Lele as part of its new ‘Mango Collective’ platform dedicated to supporting the creativity and innovation of niche designers to bring “fresh perspectives to the fashion world”.

The ‘A Summer Reverie’ collection by Supriya Lele launches today, June 5, and aims to embrace the “essence of summer” with a playful line-up of daring sheer and knitted dresses, skirts and swimwear.

The 34-piece collection has been designed to evoke “a sense of fluid grace and effortless sophistication,” explains Mango, and each piece showcases Supriya Lele's unique blend of cultural heritage and modern elegance to offer “a fresh take on summer fashion”.

Supriya Lele x Mango collection campaign Credits: Mango by photographer Johnny Dufort

Highlights include a maxi dress with an asymmetric hem and cut-out detailing, mini dresses in satin-finish fabrics with ruching to the side or draped detailing with asymmetrical straps, as well as knitted dresses with feather effect, short lurex numbers with cut-out details, and elevated essentials, such as leggings, ribbed tops and an open-back bodysuit.

There is also a line of swimwear in shiny effect and Lurex fabrics, as well as accessories, such as belts, bags, jewellery and footwear. Prices range from 22.99 to 199.99 pounds.

Supriya Lele x Mango collection campaign Credits: Mango by photographer Johnny Dufort

Mango opens a pop-up in London to celebrate Supriya Lele collaboration

To celebrate the collection, Mango has opened a pop-up at Units 2 and 6, The Gaumont on the King’s Road in London, which will be open from June 5 to 15. The pop-up will showcase the Supriya Lele x Mango collection with a sensory immersive experience, where the interior of the space interprets the femininity and draping of the pieces.

Supriya Lele x Mango collection campaign Credits: Mango by photographer Johnny Dufort

Mango launches new creative platform to support emerging talent

The collection also marks the debut of ‘Mango Collection,’ a new platform from the global retailer dedicated to emerging and niche designers. In a statement, Mango said the platform would embody its commitment to “authentic fashion narratives, focusing on quality fabrics and meticulous attention to detail”.

The retailer said that “with over 40 years of experience, Mango has honed its ability to discover authentic and genuine projects, creating a community of talented designers. This initiative serves as a loudspeaker for talent and creativity, celebrating them through collaborative collections that reflect shared values and a common aesthetic vision. The goal is to enrich the fashion landscape with diverse influences, empowering women to express their individuality through inspiring wardrobes”.

Supriya Lele joins a growing list of Mango's previous collaborators, including the successful collection with Victoria Beckham last year, as well as capsule collections with Turkish brand Siedrés, American brand Simon Miller, influencer Camille Charrière and Italian tailoring company Boglioli.

Supriya Lele x Mango collection campaign Credits: Mango by photographer Johnny Dufort

Supriya Lele x Mango collection campaign Credits: Mango by photographer Johnny Dufort

Supriya Lele x Mango collection campaign Credits: Mango by photographer Johnny Dufort