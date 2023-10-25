Mango launches elevated menswear collaboration with Boglioli

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has unveiled an elevated menswear capsule collection with heritage Italian tailoring company Boglioli.

The first edition of the ‘Mango designed by Boglioli’ collaboration reinterprets the Italian brand’s timeless men’s tailored jacket to create eight new “comfortable and lightweight” styles in a colour palette of brown, green and grey, and prints such as pinstripe and tweed.

The aim is to “reformulate its concept of tailoring by placing the focus on quality and design,” explains Mango in the press release, by presenting eight tailored jackets crafted using artisanal processes in top European sewing workshops and top-quality Italian fabrics, such as flannel and wool-knit.

Mango designed by Boglioli collection Credits: Mango

Highlights include a double-breasted blazer made in Italian flannel fabric, with a blend of virgin wool and cashmere, alongside a relaxed blazer in the historic Prince of Wales print and a slim-fit style in a herringbone pattern.

The blazers, priced at 299 pounds each, are available from Mango’s website and in selected stores in the UK, the US, Spain, Italy, France, and Portugal.

Mango designed by Boglioli collection Credits: Mango

Mango designed by Boglioli collection Credits: Mango