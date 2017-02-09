Fashionunited
MAP: FashionUnited's Guide to New York Fashion Week AW17
MAP: FashionUnited's Guide to New York Fashion Week AW17

Vivian Hendriksz
Thursday marks the official start to the Autumn/Winter 2017 global fashion week season, as New York Fashion Week kicks off. However, with the traditional fashion week calendar undergoing a state of influx this season sees a noticeable shift in New York Fashion Week schedule, as a number of key designer opt to show in Los Angeles, Paris or off-schedule.

In order to help guide your way during this period of change, FashionUnited has rounded up some of the key shows not to be missed during New York fashion week, as well as events and presentations open to the public. Scroll down to navigate through our interactive on the top places to visit during New York Fashion Week.

Instructions: Click the button 'Start Exploring' and use the arrows to further explore our interactive guide. Tip: for the full experience, open the StoryMap in full screen in a new tab.

Interested in reading more on New York Fashion Week and how much money the city makes? Then click here to read our in-depth article.

