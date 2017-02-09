MAP: FashionUnited's Guide to New York Fashion Week AW17

- Vivian Hendriksz |
-
Thursday marks the official start to the Autumn/Winter 2017 global fashion week season, as New York Fashion Week kicks off. However, with the traditional fashion week calendar undergoing a state of influx this season sees a noticeable shift in New York Fashion Week schedule, as a number of key designer opt to show in Los Angeles, Paris or off-schedule.
In order to help guide your way during this period of change, FashionUnited has rounded up some of the key shows not to be missed during New York fashion week, as well as events and presentations open to the public. Scroll down to navigate through our interactive on the top places to visit during New York Fashion Week.
Interested in reading more on New York Fashion Week and how much money the city makes? Then click here to read our in-depth article.
More news
Most read
-
Child Labour & Low Wages: The Real Cost of Producing Fashion in Myanmar
-
Abercrombie & Fitch to debut new store concept
-
Google and Ivyrevel make ‘Data Dress’
-
Men continue to outspend women on Valentine's Day gifts
-
Calvin Klein unveils new logo
-
Reinventing Retail with London Fashion Week
-
British Fashion Council streamlining NewGen