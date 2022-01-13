Mara May further in development of wool-free yarns

Mara May continues to develop what they do best; creating beautiful knitwear collections that distinguish themselves primarily through the use of hypoallergenic yarns.

The past period we have mainly focused on searching for new developments in the field of yarns that are suitable for women who do not want to or cannot wear wool, says Hubert van Schaijik owner and creative director of Mara May. Mara May is known for its cotton-based knitwear for women who are allergic to wool or prefer not to wear wool because of animal-friendly motives or because of the simple fact that wool is itchy or difficult to clean. However, cotton also has its limitations, it is very suitable for the summer collections but less suitable for the winter collections. That is why we always use blends with other hypoallergenic materials such as cashmere in our winter collections. We wanted to further expand our knitwear collection and are therefore very happy that we were able to add beautiful yarns to our range that are still hypoallergenic but still have the volume of a beautiful wool garment.

Fall Winter 2022 collection

In addition to knitwear, you will start to see a further expansion of woven items in the new Fall Winter 2022 collection. We started this a few seasons ago and it has been absolutely successful according to Hubert. Especially our Tencel items have been successful so logically we have expanded this further in our new collection. In addition, we have not abandoned our motto “Make it simple, but significant” in our new collection. You won’t find any loud colors or busy prints with us, that is also not what the customer is looking for in our collections. We are very proud of what we have created; nice materials, beautiful colors, feminine yet comfortable designs with a luxurious and sober look…. exactly as the customer is expecting from us.

European production

The logistical problems of recent times have more or less forced us to focus even more on Europe. Originally we produced in China, but a few seasons ago we already switched to mainly European production as China no longer fitted in with the sustainability trend we set a few years ago. The upcoming collection is the first one to be produced entirely in Europe, which we are very happy about.

In short, we are ready for it and look forward to seeing our customers again in our international showrooms!