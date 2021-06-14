Marc Jacobs to show Fall 2021 runway collection in NYC this month

Marc Jacobs announced on Monday a return to the runway, albeit on its own schedule. The New York-based company will show its Fall 2021 collection on Monday, June 28th, outside of New York fashion week.

While no official details were released, neither on the brand’s website of Mr Jacobs’ personal page, the post was simply captioned with the word “happiness.”

Last year, at the start of the pandemic, Jacobs was one of the first designers to stop and assess his business and adapt to the ‘new normal.’ In interview with British Vogue in April 2020, Jacobs said he would not be designing a Spring 2021 collection or producing his Fall 2020 looks.

“To be honest, I don’t know what we’ll be doing or when we’ll be starting, but to design a collection I need my team. And my team needs to look at fabrics. And those fabrics come from Italy. And we travel, and there’s a lot of things that go on,” explained Jacobs. “Until we discover a new way to work — until we create a new way to work — or a new end goal to work towards, we really have nothing to do.”

Traditionally Marc Jacobs closes New York fashion week with a runway on the last day. The brand has remained schtum if it will show its SS22 collection in September.

Elsewhere on the September calendar, American designers are returning to New York after IMG secured funding for designers who choose to show in NYC until 2022. Names including Thom Browne, Altuzzara, Pyer Moss, Moschino and Telfar are all expected to stage presentations this September, in addition to the erstwhile postponed Met Gala, which will be happening on September 13th. So far NYFW promises to be a week full of live shows and events with plenty of buzz to attract international attendees.