Marcolin and MCM announce new eyewear partnership

German luxury leather goods and accessories brand MCM has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin for the design, production and worldwide distribution of its eyewear until December 31, 2028.

In a statement, both companies shared that Marcolin will develop MCM's eyewear collections “following the founding values of the brand, which has always combined craftsmanship, design and sustainability in its creations”.

The first MCM sunglasses and optical collections produced by Marcolin will hit selected stores starting in January 2024.

The new eyewear partnership follows MCM’s new strategic direction this year announced in June, where Sabine Brunner, president of MCM Global AG, explained that the German accessories brand would be reposition itself as a “digital-driven, smart and sustainable luxury brand” through revitalising its heritage codes and transforming into a new, full lifestyle assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories.

This reposition is being led by Tina Lutz and Katie Chung, who were appointed to develop the global design and creative direction of the brand to products and consumer experiences for the “21st-century digital nomad”. The designer duo unveiled their first ready-to-wear and accessories collection in Milan in June.